On Gorgona Island confirmed focus of highly pathogenic avian influenza in pelican population

On Gorgona Island confirmed focus of highly pathogenic avian influenza in pelican population

It is the first case of this disease in wild birds presented in Colombia.

After notification made by the National Natural Parks (PNN) to the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), a new outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in a pelican population which is currently located on the island of Gorgona, in the department of Cauca.

This outbreak is the first case of this disease in wild birds presented in the country. PNN officials on Gorgona Island notified the ICA, after evidencing signs of the absence of the flight reflex in the birds, as well as problems when walking, walking in circles, prostration, blepharitis, conjunctivitis, fever, decay, inability to fly, movements constant headaches, yellowish diarrhea and death.

Subsequently, a visit was made by the ICA veterinarians to attend to the notification and take samples, in accordance with the already established care protocols, in order to identify the cause of mortality of approximately 100 pelicans. of the 300 who were sick on the island.

“Currently, the ICA works in coordination with the PNN, the National Institute of Health (INS) and the local authorities, in order to deal with the focus of the disease and declare the island a quarantine zone, while the situation is controlled. sanitary”, indicated María del Pilar Ruiz, general manager of the ICA (e).

The health authority reiterates that the presence of the disease in this region of the country does not put the production or consumption of eggs and chicken meat at risk.

This outbreak detected in wild birds is added to the outbreaks already identified in backyard birds in Nariño. Currently and, according to the definition of the Sanitary Code for terrestrial animals of the World Organization for Animal Health – OMSA, Colombia maintains its status as a self-declared country free of avian influenza recognized by this organization since 2011.

