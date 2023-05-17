On his 83rd birthday.. How did the public celebrate leader Adel Imam?

The Egyptian artist, Adel Imam, was included in the list of the most traded on Twitter, in conjunction with the celebration of the 83rd anniversary of his birth, which falls today, Tuesday.

The tweeters celebrated the birthday of the “leader”, who always drew a smile on the faces of his fans and lovers, through his comedic roles, in addition to doing other work that discusses some issues, which his fans see as speaking for their condition.

An account in the name of “Walid Hafez” published a picture of the leader, and he wrote: “Every year, you are good, healthy and fine, and may God grant you long life, O Lord.”

He added, “Adel Imam, 60 years old, is acting, the only one who can make you laugh without speaking.”

Happy new year, healthy and fine, and may God grant you long life #Adel Emam 60 years old acting

The only one who can make you laugh without speaking pic.twitter.com/sJTGx2D1Vf — Waleed Hafiz (@WaleedHafiz10) May 17, 2023

And an account in the name of “Rola Yassin” wrote on Twitter: “Today marks the birthday of the smile maker, leader Adel Imam (5/17/1940 – 5/17/2023), 83 years old.”

As for Adel Ali Al-Banky, he expressed his admiration for one of the films and plays of the artist, Adel Imam, which he sees as the beginning of his brilliance, and wrote: “From my point of view, the movie (Rajab Over a Hot Tin) directed by Ahmed Fouad, which was shown in the late seventies – as far as I remember – was one of the most important films of the artist. Adel Imam and the most famous of them, and it was the real beginning of his stardom in cinema, just as the play (School of Rioters) in the early seventies was the real beginning of his stardom in the theater.

Najwan Maher published a picture of the leader and wrote, “Adel Imam’s birthday.”

Busy march for the leader

For 60 years, the artist, Adel Imam, has starred in films, series, and plays as well.

So “His Excellency”, who began his artistic career when he was a student, and joined the TV theater group in 1962, his talent emerged despite his obtaining small roles, as happened in the play “I, He and She” in 1962 in the role of Desouky Effendi, next to the late star Fouad Al-Mohandes.

And on stage, Adel Imam was able to confidently set his feet as a first star with the play “The School of Rioters” in 1971.

During his artistic career, Al-Zaeem presented 11 plays, perhaps the most prominent of which were: Al-Wad Sayed Al-Shaghal, Watch He Didn’t See a Need, as well as the play Body Guard, which set a record as the first Arab play to continue to be shown for 11 years in a row.

In the cinema, Adel Imam gained great fame with the screening of the movie “Thieves but Cute” in 1968, in which he participated with Ahmed Mazhar and Mary Munib, and then set out to present more than 100 films that achieved impressive successes.

On television, the leader presented a number of series, perhaps the most prominent of which are: “Dreams of the Flying Boy” in 1978, “Tears in Brazen Eyes” in 1980, then he stopped drama for 32 years, before returning to it in 2012, and since then he presented 8 series were shown during the month of Ramadan for 8 consecutive years, starting with the series “Naji Atallah Band”, and ending with the series “Valentino”, which was shown during the Ramadan drama season in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

