On José Tadeo Monagas avenue, they await pipe cleaning

A pipe that crosses the Jose Tadeo Monagas Avenueof the parish The Cocuizas in the town maturinit is practically hidden in the undergrowth, it has been ignored by the competent authorities for more than a decade, because it “cannot be seen”, for which the neighbors request its cleaning and sanitation.

Said tributary is constantly cleared of weeds by workers from a remittance sending company, who months ago stopped cleaning the pipe that looks totally abandoned, full of water on one side, while on the other side of the road, it crosses the houses, which is why the one that the inhabitants allege that they fear that with the constant rains, this tributary enters the houses.

The pipe is about to overflow

Spout almost a meter

“For now it has not gotten in, but when it gets in, it reaches more than half a meter in height, here we have to climb what we can, we have practically lost the furniture because it gets wet, the workers there clean it because they are also affected and Professor Hernán”, said Juana Urbina, one of those affected by the problem, who has lived in the sector for 56 years.

«Before I cleaned it with a rake, and the neighbors helped, but I can’t anymore. They don’t see this, they clean over there and in reality they don’t pass through here, they haven’t cleaned it for years. The neighbor over there made a drainage to see if the water flows, because if the water stagnates here the water overflows and we drown,” Urbina highlighted, in addition to pointing out that in the afternoons they have to go to bed, because pests and mosquitoes riot. They throw garbage, in fact, it’s like they threw a dead dog there and that’s very stinky,” he said.

Fully assembled is the drain

assembled

This drain goes as far as Brisas del Aeropuerto, and it’s all full of scrub, they come here to clean those pipes and they don’t see it, this is more than 30 years old and the authorities haven’t cleaned it for more than ten years, it’s full of sediment », he narrowed.

water problems

Among other things, he stated that they also have problems with the drinking water intakes, which are right in the pipe, without the proper connection to the houses, for which reason they are maintained with hoses connected to them. “The water comes from that side of the road, we have all the hoses tied,” Urbina asserted.

respect for property

The complainant also indicated that in recent months they have had problems with people who spend the night in gasoline lines, because since there are no public toilets, they usually go into the housing grounds to relieve themselves there, for which they ask respect for private property.

Mrs. Juana Urbina says that before she used to clean it together with neighbors, but because of her age she can no longer

