From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 30, there were no new local confirmed cases, suspected cases and asymptomatic infections; 4 newly imported confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections, and no new suspected cases. 2 cases were cured and discharged.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad

Confirmed case 1: Russian nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Russia on July 27, after the customs passed health screening and nucleic acid test, it was sent to the centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management, and the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on July 28, 7 A confirmed case was diagnosed on March 30.

Confirmed case 2: Taiwanese, China, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on July 29. After the customs underwent health screening and nucleic acid testing, they were sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. The nucleic acid test result was reported as positive on the same day. In July A confirmed case was diagnosed on the 30th.

Confirmed case 3: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on July 27. After the customs passed the health screening and nucleic acid test, it was sent to the centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. On July 29, the nucleic acid test result was reported as positive. A confirmed case was diagnosed on July 30.

Confirmed case 4: Taiwanese, China, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on July 27. After the customs underwent health screening and nucleic acid testing, they were sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. The nucleic acid test result was reported as positive on July 29. , was diagnosed as a confirmed case on July 30.

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.