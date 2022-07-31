Home News On July 30 in Beijing, there were no new local confirmed cases and local asymptomatic infections, 4 newly imported confirmed cases and 2 overseas imported asymptomatic infections were cured and discharged.
News

On July 30 in Beijing, there were no new local confirmed cases and local asymptomatic infections, 4 newly imported confirmed cases and 2 overseas imported asymptomatic infections were cured and discharged.

by admin
On July 30 in Beijing, there were no new local confirmed cases and local asymptomatic infections, 4 newly imported confirmed cases and 2 overseas imported asymptomatic infections were cured and discharged.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 30, there were no new local confirmed cases, suspected cases and asymptomatic infections; 4 newly imported confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections, and no new suspected cases. 2 cases were cured and discharged.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad

Confirmed case 1: Russian nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Russia on July 27, after the customs passed health screening and nucleic acid test, it was sent to the centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management, and the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on July 28, 7 A confirmed case was diagnosed on March 30.

Confirmed case 2: Taiwanese, China, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on July 29. After the customs underwent health screening and nucleic acid testing, they were sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. The nucleic acid test result was reported as positive on the same day. In July A confirmed case was diagnosed on the 30th.

Confirmed case 3: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on July 27. After the customs passed the health screening and nucleic acid test, it was sent to the centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. On July 29, the nucleic acid test result was reported as positive. A confirmed case was diagnosed on July 30.

Confirmed case 4: Taiwanese, China, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on July 27. After the customs underwent health screening and nucleic acid testing, they were sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. The nucleic acid test result was reported as positive on July 29. , was diagnosed as a confirmed case on July 30.

See also  Ceresole, breaks the head of the manager of the Mila refuge with a bottle: reported

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.

You may also like

Uil: “We must lay the foundations for the...

CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee Zhongshan Municipal People’s Government...

Civitanova Marche, the school of Alika’s son launches...

Civitanova Marche, the widow’s desperation: “I want justice....

Falcade, in a thousand for the concert in...

Last year, the scale of my country’s digital...

Gas: how the price calculation will change from...

A round of thanks and in the saddle...

[Car rollover scene]Sudden death after staying up late...

Meloni, Letta and Salvini on the murder of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy