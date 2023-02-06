Established electoral calendar for popular consultations, in order to choose candidates from parties, political movements or significant groups of citizens.

The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, signed resolution 2886 of February 3, 2023 that sets the electoral calendar for holding popular, internal or inter-party consultations to make their decisions or choose their own candidates. or by coalition to charges or corporations for the 2023 territorial elections.

As is known, on October 29, 2023, governors for the 32 departments, deputies of the Departmental Assemblies, mayors of 1,101 municipalities, councilors and mayors of the Local Administrative Boards of the national territory will be elected.

With the publication of the electoral calendar, the different stages and activities to be developed to carry out these popular consultations begin, which will take place on June 4, 2023.

Political parties and movements with legal status or significant groups of citizens have until March 4 to notify the National Electoral Council in writing of their decision to hold popular or inter-party consultations to choose their candidates.

Likewise, from April 1 begins the period for pre-candidates to register with the National Registry; This period will be extended until May 4, 2023, one month before said consultations.

Listed below are the dates of the different activities to be carried out for the interparty consultations.