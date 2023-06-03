On June 5, the vaccination cycle against foot-and-mouth disease will begin in Colombia

After having received the foot-and-mouth disease-free certification with vaccination in the only area that the country needed, Norte de Santander, everything is ready for the first vaccination cycle of 2023 to begin next Monday, June 5. against foot-and-mouth disease, bovine brucellosis and rabies of wild origin.

Cycle I of 2023 was established by Resolution 04003 of April 14, 2023 by the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), to be developed from June 5 to July 19 throughout the national territory.

Public-private alliance between ICA and FEDEGÁN-FNG

The vaccination cycle will be carried out in a public-private alliance between the ICA and the Colombian Federation of Livestock Farmers (FEDEGÁN), the association that administers the parafiscal resources of the National Livestock Fund (FNG).

Vaccination must be carried out in all regions of the country, with the exception of the zones that have the status of free from foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination, that is, the Archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, the islands of Gorgona and Malpelo and Urabá Chocoano, made up of the municipalities of Acandí, Bahía Solano, Bojayá, Carmen del Darién (left bank of the Atrato River), Juradó, Ríosucio (left bank of the Atrato River) and Unguía.

Protect 29.6 million animals

The goal is to protect 29.6 million animals, in 615,353 rural properties dedicated to livestock production throughout the Colombian territory.

The processing of administrative records during the development of the cycle, corresponding to the Single Vaccination Registry (RUV), Livestock Farm Vaccination Programming (PVPP) and Non-Vaccinated Farm Act (APNV) will be carried out digitally, each vaccinator will carry with them a Mobile Capture Device (DMC) that will allow you to process information from the property, in real time.

Foot-and-mouth disease, brucellosis and rabies of wild origin

An additional element is that the farmer will have the opportunity to manage their respective vaccination schedule virtually through a single procedure that will be through an automatic robot call from Fedegan of the unique number 6019194900.

It is important to remember that vaccinating all the animals in each of the farms improves herd immunity at the country level, the vaccination cycle is 45 uninterrupted days, and the commitment of all farmers must be counted on to carry out vaccination and comply with the global strategy for the control and eradication of foot-and-mouth disease.

Vaccination of bovine and buffalo females against bovine brucellosis between the ages of 3 and 9 months will also be carried out, using the Cepa 19 or Cepa RB51 vaccine.

Likewise, one must be vaccinated against rabies of wild origin in the risk areas established by the ICA.

Source: Fedegan

