News

On many occasions, people forget that they have rights: Walter Fagoaga

On many occasions, people forget that they have rights: Walter Fagoaga

The sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about human rights, recalling that these are inherent to all people, regardless of nationality, place of residence, sex, national or ethnic origin, color, religion, language, or any other condition.

“Nobody loses human rights, these cover a wide range of areas, they are not only violence or defense, reducing the discussion of this issue is one of the complications we have to assess its importance in society”mentioned this Tuesday in the Platform program.

In this sense, Fagoaga pointed out that on many occasions people forget that they have the right to education, health, work and an adequate standard of living. Likewise, he stressed that there is talk of a third generation of rights, known as the rights of solidarity or of the peoples.

Likewise, he announced that there is a fourth generation of rights related to technology, privacy and data protection. “Many times it happens that human rights are used as excuses to defend criminals, in El Salvador this vision has been maintained for years”said the sociologist.

See the full statements:

