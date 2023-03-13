BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

After the unveiling of the wax statues in honor of the trirrey vallenato Alfredo Gutiérrez and the minstrel Leandro Díaz, the time has come for an artist who combines the traditional vallenato, translated in its festival origins, and the so-called modern vallenato, to which he arrived with his lyrics and printing his own voice.

It is about the accordion player, composer and singer Omar Geles whose sculptural figure will be unveiled next 23 of March by the Government of Cesar.

The one in Geles is part of a collection of wax statues that will represent the most influential musicians and composers of vallenato folklorewhich will be exhibited at the Vallenato Museum, one of the main attractions of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center (CCMV).

This was announced this Monday THE PYLON the manager of the CCMV, Sergio Lopez Gomezduring a media tour of this work being built in the center of the city.

“We are moving forward, you have seen it in the sculptures that are going to be part of the Hall of Fame, hyper-realistic wax sculptures, we have already presented Alfredo Gutiérrez and Leandro Díaz. It will be an event that lives up to what Omar Geles represents, who is a modern minstrel And successively we are going to present other sculptures, because we want to announce to people that these sculptures and other formats that combine the latest technology with the traditional format of the museum are what we are going to have that will attract thousands and thousands of tourists. here to Valledupar”, Lopez emphasized.

Geles is one of the most respected artists within Vallenato music and author of one of the most successful Vallenato songs in the history of this genre: ‘The ways of the life’.

Born in Valledupar in 1967, Omar Geles was crowned king of Vallenato in 1989. Three years earlier, he had been crowned king of kings in the amateur category.

Omar Geles formed in 1985next to Miguel Morales, the group of ‘The Little Devils‘ with which he reaped a successful career. Years later, she parted ways with Morales and created ‘La Gente de Omar Geles’ where he participates as a singer.

As a composer, he has more than 900 songs recorded, most of them hits like ‘Los caminos de la vida’, ‘Cuatro rosas’, ‘La falla fue tuya’, ‘El amor más grande del planeta’, ‘Tarde lo conocí’, among many more.

THE PYLON He also learned that the wax figure of the teacher Rafael Escalona, ​​which was already presented by the Government of Cesar to his relatives, will be formally presented to the public on May 13 when the 14th anniversary of the death of the vallenato folklore icon is fulfilled.