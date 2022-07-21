ROMA – Due to the high altitude conditions linked to drought, the Cervino Alpine Guides company has preventively suspended the sale of the climb along the normal route to the summit and the Courmayeur Alpine Guides company made the same intervention on Mont Blanc for the Tooth of the Giant and the Rochefort Ridge.

“With this rise in temperature – he explains Rudy Janin, president of the technical commission of the Valle d’Aosta high mountain guides union – we have two main problems. The possible collapses of stones, even of large dimensions, difficult to predict. And, on the glaciers, the snow bridges, weakened by the heat, which cover the crevasses “.

The lifts for summer skiing at the Stelvio have also been stopped. “Today, unfortunately, after a period with very high temperatures, with freezing temperatures above 4,400 meters, we gave up and we have to communicate in spite of ourselves the temporary suspension of skiing on the glacier of the Stelvio“, he communicated Umberto Capitani, the manager of the ski lifts in Alta Valtellina, on the border with the province of Bolzano, where summer skiing is practiced, from June to November. At the moment, only the cable cars for pedestrians will remain in operation. At the Stelvio there are the slopes for the training of the national ski teams.