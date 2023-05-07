On May 14, Capiíbary thrashed and entered phase 2

In the continuation of week 3 of the Paraguay Cup 2023in it stadium “La Catedral” of Mariscal López de San Estanislao, the May 14 of Capiíbary defeated 6-1 General Knight of Surety and entered the next phase of the Copa de Todos.

With a hat-trick from Emanuel Rodas, a goal from Enilson Torres, another from Francisco Mercado and one from Óscar Rojas, Capiibary’s team was left with the victory in San Estanislado, for Katueté’s team Pedro González scored the discount goal.

The inauguration of the new stadium in San Estanislao came in handy on May 14, Capiibary, since with this victory it enters the next phase of the Paraguay Cup.

New sports arena inaugurated

Before the start of the meeting between 14 de Mayo de Capiibary and General Caballero de Katueté, the official inauguration of the stadium “La Catedral” of the Club Mariscal López de San Estanislao took place, with the presence of the president of the Paraguayan Football Association, Mr. Robert Harrison.

This inaugural act was accompanied by the members of the Executive Council of the APF, Rolando Safuán, Atilio Cabral, José Luis Alder and Enrique Benítez. The general secretary of the Association, Luis Kanonnikoff, also attended. On behalf of the Mariscal López Club, the owner, Mr. Edgar Arias, was present along with other directors and special guests.