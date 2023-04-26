On May 14 Vicko will assume the Mayor’s Office – Diario La Hora

This coming May 14, Vicko Villacís will take office as Mayor of Esmeraldas. What are the reforms and strategies that he will carry out during his 4 years of government?

The elected Mayor Vicko Villacís has stated on several occasions that during his government he will work to achieve: “The Esmeraldas we want” But, what will be the strategies of the burgomaster? Who will benefit and who will be most affected during these 4 years of transition to achieve this end? In his latest statements he has stated these plans.

Administration

Under what conditions do you receive Esmeraldas?

Smashed to pieces! This administration is leaving a debt of 30 million dollars and 3 of obligations with Social Security. Technically all 7 public companies are bankrupt. This is the case of ESVIAL, EPMARSE, the Camal. The Fire Department is normal, but it has an inflation of personnel, which does not make it profitable. All public companies are supposed to generate profits, not problems.

What will be the first actions in the Mayor’s Office?

“We will rearrange the house.” All the people who were irresponsibly hired by the Municipality will have to leave the institution, because a current cost of almost 85% is being paid and it is not possible to continue adding staff. And it is not that we are going to remove workers to refill positions. If I make current spending go down we are going to have works in Esmeraldas.

The first thing is to attack what the institution has bankrupt, debts, commitments to third parties and liquidate workers. I hope to have the support when we make radical decisions, because either I provide assistance to approximately 270,000 people who have Esmeraldas or to 1,000 within the institution.

How will works be done if Esmeraldas is in debt?

It is important to have works, services, dignity and quality of life. I raised this with the manager of the Development Bank, what is the formula to develop the culture of payment: You can live without water because you take and connect, but not without light. We must unify the forms, the idea is to force them to pay. We are going to defend so that it is a single form. There is also another truth in all of this: how are people going to pay for something that they do not receive, because you can be without electricity for 2 or 3 hours, but here in Esmeraldas sometimes there is no water for up to 3 weeks in some neighborhoods and they want to charge the month complete.

Emerald Transformation

How will you use technology to develop the city?

Everything will be automated. This is the case of the Property Registry, the idea is that people pay online and in 15 minutes the certificate of appraisal, cadastre and lien is received, and not having to go to the Municipality. We will have an intelligent platform that Mayor Agustín, from Manta, will give us. We are not going to start developing a computer system, they are going to give us the platform so that we can only adapt it to our reality. Through this platform people will be able to pay and enter and know how their process is going in the Municipality.

What actions will you take on the security issue?

We have been working with the Mayor of Manta to carry out a “knowledge transfer” We are going to make a kind of commonwealth, we begin on May 20 with the intervention in the neighborhoods. Our proposal will focus on the sectors with the most conflict with training, social, sports, cultural and productive programs, in the short, medium and long term. We project the reduction of crime statistics that are found among young people between the ages of 16 and 24.

In addition, the construction of the Cantonal Security Technical Secretariat will be prioritized to plan, coordinate and articulate security with the National Police, ECU 911 and the Red Cross. One of the first pilot projects will be: “My safe neighborhood”a program that plans to work directly with neighborhood leaders and the local community.

How will you create more opportunities?

Generating employment is not part of the functions of the Municipality, but it is create conditions conducive to improvements. We are going to fight because the works in Esmeraldas are from Esmeraldas hands. For example, if a field is built in Santa Martha, the workforce must be from the neighborhood.