On May 8, the provision of the School Meals Program will begin in the Educational Institutions of Yopal – news

In a meeting with rectors, coordinators, some members of the community and student representatives, the team of the Secretary of Education of Yopal, presented the NutriPAE Yopal 2023 Temporary Union, the contractor that will be responsible for providing the Food Program service School, from May 8.

This contract contemplates the provision of the service for 90 school calendar days, that is, it will end on October 6. However, resources are already available to culminate with the provision of the PAE service until the last day of the school calendar.

Within the meeting, one of the most important announcements is that by directive of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, educational institutions must activate the School Meals Committees and by May 12, they must send the first report to the Secretary of Education of Yopal, where it is evident that it is formed, so that the provision of the PAE service can be monitored.

At the meeting, Eduardo Duarte, substitute for the Legal representative of the NutriPAe Yopal 2023 Temporary Union, was introduced, who pointed out that on May 8 the provision of the PAE service will begin, which this year benefits 14,300 students in the urban and rural areas of Yopal .

According to the substitute for the Legal representative of the NutriPAe Yopal 2023 Temporary Union, the process of acquiring the food that is required in the municipality also began, an aspect that will generate a dynamic in the economy, first of all due to purchases from suppliers and secondly, for the direct hiring of more than 200 people that are required to start the School Feeding Program.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

