2023-01-01

When flying a drone, be sure not to fly over a crowded sky. Once the plane is blown up, the consequences will be disastrous.

On the evening of December 31st,In Xuzhou, Jiangsu, many citizens went to Suning Plaza in Pengcheng to participate in the New Year’s Eve. A drone was entangled by balloons while flying in the sky, and then another balloon entangled the blades. The motor failed and then fell into the crowd, causing a burst of exclamation.

The man who took the picture said that he thought it was terrible at the time. The drone has a lot of abrasions. If it hits someone, it will be very serious, but fortunately no one was injured.

With the rise of the concept of consumer drones, more and more drones are flying around ordinary people. How scary is the propeller of a drone? Someone once used the propeller of a drone to chop tomatoes. The rapidly rotating propeller was like a shredder, and red splashed all over the screen.

