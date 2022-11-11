From 0:00 to 24:00 on November 10, there were 64 new local confirmed cases and 54 asymptomatic infections (including 4 asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases, 59 of which have been notified), 110 cases of quarantine observation personnel, 4 There are no new suspected cases of social screening, no new confirmed cases or suspected cases imported from abroad, and 2 new cases of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad. 28 cases were cured and discharged, and 7 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Confirmed case 1: Currently living in the Xili community of Dongdajie, Fengtai District, a social screener, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 2: Currently living in Jiayuan Community, Shuangqiao, Chaoyang District, and is a social screener. He was diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed cases 3 and 32: Live in Anhuaxili District 1, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 10.

Confirmed Case 4: Currently living in Dongze Campus of Beijing Middle School in Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 5: Currently living in Area F, Jinjujiayuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed cases 6 to 9, 34, 35: Currently living in Dongzeyuan Community, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 10: Currently living in Huahannan (D) Park, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 11: Currently living in the dormitory of Beijing Huilan Hospital in Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed Case 12: Currently living in Tuofangyingxili Community, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 13: Currently living in Qianqijiazhuang, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 14: Currently living in Nanhu Xiyuan Community, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 15: Currently living in Xili Community, Xinghua, Dongcheng District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 16: Currently living in Xinshilong Hotel, Dongcheng District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed cases 17 and 24: Currently living in No. 2 Hospital of Chuangxin Road, Changping District, they are quarantine observers and were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 10.

Confirmed case 18: Now living in the third district of Tiantongyuan North, Changping District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 19: Currently living in Ding District, Longjingwan, Daxing District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed cases 20 and 60: Currently living in Xinhua Lianjinyuan Community in Tongzhou District, they are quarantine observers and were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 10.

Confirmed case 21: Currently living in Sanli Community, Luhaiyuan, Economic and Technological Development Zone. He is an isolated observer. He was diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 22: Currently living in Yongle West District, Shijingshan District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 23: Currently living in Quanxuda Pioneer Park, Changping District, a social screener, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 25: Currently living in No. 35 Xihuanli Hospital, Changping District, an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 26: Currently living in Xinlitun Village, Changping District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed cases 27 and 37: Currently living in Area C, Jinzejiayuan, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 10.

Confirmed case 28: Currently living in the Zhonglan Student Apartment of Communication University of China, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 29: Now living in Zhujiang Moore International Building, Changping District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 30: Currently living in Dahuangzhuang Village, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 31: Currently living in Waiguan West Street Community, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 33: Currently living in No. 45 Changying South Road, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 36: Currently living in Area A, Furun Four Seasons, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed cases 38, 39, and 40: Currently living in Changyou Yayuan, Dongba, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 10.

Confirmed cases 41 and 42: Currently living in District 1, Nanhu Dongyuan, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 10.

Confirmed cases 43, 44, and 45: Currently living in Area B of Jinzejiayuan, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 10.

Confirmed cases 46, 47, and 48: Currently living in District D, Jinzhanjiayuan, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 10.

Confirmed case 49: Currently living at No. 1 Jinzhan South Road, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 50: Currently living in No. 6 Beiyuan Hospital, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 51: Currently living in the southern district of Aobei Center, Chaoyang District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 52: Currently living in No. 76 Baiziwan South 2nd Road, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 53: Currently living in the first Yuyuan Community in Daxing District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 54: Currently living in No. 21 Andri North Street, Dongcheng District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 55: Currently living in Hepingli District 1, Dongcheng District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 56: Currently living in No. 30 Hospital of Xie Hutong, Dongcheng District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 57: Now living in Keyuan Community, Haidian District, as an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 58: Currently living in Jichang Village, Tongzhou District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Confirmed case 59: Currently living in Xixiaying Village, Tongzhou District, an isolated observer, diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: Currently living in No. 6 Beiyuan Hospital, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: Currently living in Xinzhaojiayuan Community, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: Currently living in Dongze Campus of Beijing Middle School in Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4, 5, and 6: They are currently living in Dongzeyuan Community, Chaoyang District, and are quarantined observers. They were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected persons 7, 8, 32, 34: Currently living in District D, Huahanfuyuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected persons 9 and 33: Currently living in Area A of Huahanfuyuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected persons 10, 11, 35: They are currently living in Changyou Yayuan, Dongba, Chaoyang District, and are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 12: Currently living in No. 76 Baiziwan South 2nd Road, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 13: Currently living in the first district of Nanhu Dongyuan, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 14: Currently living in the southern district of Aobei Center, Chaoyang District, and is an isolation observer. He was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 15: Now living in Beimenkou Village, Tongzhou District, he is an isolation observer and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected persons 16, 17, 48 to 51: They are currently living in Shangying Village, Yufu, Tongzhou District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 18: Now living in Xiao’an Village, Tongzhou District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 19: Now living in Qiaozhuang North District, Tongzhou District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected persons 20 and 54: Currently living in No. 97 Xibianmennei Street, Xicheng District, they are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 21: Currently living in Sanjiadian Village, Shunyi District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 22: Now living in Zhuxinzhuang South District, Changping District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 23: Currently living in Changshengyuan District 1, Changping District, a social screener, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 24: Currently living in Nanhuanli Community, Changping District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected persons 25, 26, 27: They are currently living in the second district of Anhuaxili, Chaoyang District. They are quarantine observers. They were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 28: Now living in Anhuaxili District 1, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infection 29: Currently living in No. 3, Huangsi Street, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 30: Currently living in the dormitory of the social security patrol team in Dongba District, Chaoyang District. He is an isolation observer. He was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 31: Currently living in Huahannan (D) Park, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 36: Now living in Shuangqiao Hot Spring East, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 37: Currently living in Louzizhuang Village, Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected persons 38 and 39: Currently living in No. 1 Hospital of Kanghuiyuan, Chaoyang District, they are quarantine observers and were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 40: Currently living in the dormitory of Beijing Huilan Hospital in Chaoyang District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 41: Currently living in Yiyuan Community, Anhuibeili, Chaoyang District. He is an isolation observer and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 42: Currently living in Delinyuan Community, Daxing District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 43: Currently living in No. 9 Hospital, Xitieying Middle Road, Fengtai District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 44: Currently living in No. 4 Shangzhuang Street, Haidian District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 45: Currently living in Shiguzhuang Village, Tongzhou District, an isolation observer, diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 46: Currently living in Tangdazhuang Village, Tongzhou District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 47: Now Yaoshang Village, Tongzhou District, is an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 52: Now living in Tongruijiayuan Community, Tongzhou District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

Asymptomatic infected person 53: Currently living in the east area of ​​Jinyu Flower Mason Phase II, Tongzhou District, as an isolation observer, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 10.

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.

Citywide16Number of days without reported cases in districts and economic and technological development zones

area Days without reported cases Fangshan District 32 Huairou District 23 Mentougou District 7 Pinggu District 2 Miyun District 2 Yanqing District 1 Dongcheng Area Xicheng District Chaoyang District Haidian District Fengtai District Shijingshan District Tongzhou District Shunyi District Changping District Daxing District Economic Development Zone

2020year2moon29Since the outbreak of the imported epidemic in Japan

Source countries (regions) of imported confirmed cases

Country of origin (region) Number of confirmed cases Russia 145 U.K. 117 Germany 72 South Korea 64 United Arab Emirates 59 France 58 Spain 48 Austria 31 Italy 31 U.S. 27 Denmark 22 Sweden 21 Serbia 19 Greece 19 Japan 19 Pakistan 16 Canada 9 Turkmenistan 9 Thailand 8 Switzerland 8 Turkey 7 Hungary 6 Guinea 6 the Philippines 5 Indonesia 5 Iran 4 Senegal 4 Zimbabwe 3 Brazil 3 Republic of Congo) 3 Ireland 3 Angola 3 Papua New Guinea 2 Moldova 2 Poland 2 Ethiopia 2 Cyprus 2 Bahamas 2 Romania 2 Equatorial Guinea 2 Norway 2 Mauritius 2 Luxembourg 1 Belgium 1 Netherlands 1 Mexico 1 Jordan 1 Uzbekistan 1 Singapore 1 Tajikistan 1 Zambia 1 Iraq 1 South Africa 1 Bangladesh 1 Egypt 1 Cameroon 1 Congo (gold) 1 Namibia 1 Niger 1 Morocco 1 Portugal 1 Albania 1 Chile 1 Georgia 1 Madagascar 1 Ghana 1 China Hong Kong 299 Taiwan, China 139 total 1336

During the epidemic period, it is recommended that citizens and friends minimize going out, live a simple life, do not have meals or parties, visit relatives and friends less, attend banquets less, and do not go to crowded places unless necessary. Adhere to wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, maintain a safe social distance, enter public places with scan code temperature measurement, check nucleic acid negative certificates within 72 hours and other prevention and control measures, such as fever, dry cough and other symptoms, go to school without illness, Do not participate in social activities, do not take public transportation, do not use online car-hailing, etc., wear a mask, and go to the nearby hospital fever clinic for medical treatment as soon as possible to reduce the risk of epidemic transmission.