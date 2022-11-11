release time:2022-11-11 source:Pocket Hengyang Client author: edit:Ai Yun

Announcement on carrying out a new round of nucleic acid testing for all regional staff in the urban area (park) of Hengyang City

According to the epidemic prevention and control situation in Hengyang City, the Hengyang Municipal Party Committee’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group has decided to carry out a new round of regional nucleic acid testing in the urban area (park) of the city on November 11, 2022. The relevant matters are hereby notified as follows:

1. Detection object and scope: all personnel (including mobile personnel and temporary residents) in the urban area (park) of Hengyang City. 2. Testing time: On November 11, one round of nucleic acid testing for all staff. The specific sampling time is subject to the notices of the streets, communities and units in each urban area (park). 3. Sampling location: All urban areas (parks) will be arranged uniformly, and sampling will be conducted at designated locations by region and time period. If there are temporary changes, please pay attention to the information released by the official media in time. Fourth, matters needing attention:

1. Invite residents and friends to take the initiative to participate and all members to participate. Follow the community notice, take personal protection, bring your mobile phone health code, your resident ID card or household registration book, and go to the nucleic acid sampling site for sampling; elderly people who go to sampling alone and do not use smartphones, please prepare their ID cards; no ID card If you are a child of a child, please use the mobile phone to bind the child’s health code or bring the family account book; during the sampling process, please wear a mask scientifically, line up in an orderly manner, and keep a distance of more than one meter from others, do not gather, do not communicate, and do not touch sampling After the sampling, please leave the scene quickly, do not stay or watch, change the mask in time after returning home, and do good hand hygiene.

2. Teachers, students and employees of large, medium and primary schools and kindergartens shall carry out nucleic acid testing according to the unified arrangement of the education department of the jurisdiction.

3. Nucleic acid testing shall be carried out by risk occupation personnel and personnel of key institutions and places according to the original requirements.

4. People who have taken control measures such as centralized isolation, home isolation, and home health monitoring and have undergone nucleic acid testing are still subject to the original regulations, and the responsible management and control unit will arrange for sampling. Persons whose health code is “yellow code” are not allowed to go to the centralized sampling point. They need to walk or take a private car to the designated yellow code sampling point or the fever clinic of a second-level or higher hospital for sampling.

5. Those who hold a negative nucleic acid test result within 24 hours do not need to repeat sampling.

6. For those who are unable to participate in the on-site nucleic acid test due to inconvenience such as advanced age, disability, and bedridden, their family members can report to the community in advance, and the community will arrange for a mobile sampling team to come to sample.

7. Persons who have been vaccinated against the new crown vaccine within 48 hours cannot take nucleic acid sampling. Please report to the village (community) where they belong in time. And please select the nearest sampling point for testing after 48 hours. Medical staff participating in the new crown vaccination cannot undertake the task of normalized nucleic acid detection and sampling.

8. If an individual has symptoms such as fever, cough, diarrhea, fatigue, etc., please do not go to the centralized sampling point for sampling, and must take personal protection for sampling in the fever clinic of the nearest medical institution.

9. Do not smoke, drink, chew gum, betel nut, etc. 30 minutes before the nucleic acid test.

10. If a written report is not issued for this round of nucleic acid testing, and no notification from the disease control department is received within 24 hours after sampling, the test result is negative, and the result can be inquired through the “Hunan Health Code” system in the future. Before the nucleic acid test results are issued, please minimize the flow and do not participate in gathering activities.

11. During this time period, the nucleic acid test of all employees in the urban area (park) area is mixed sampling, and no fee is charged.

5. Personal Responsibilities Citizens and friends are requested to perform their epidemic prevention obligations in accordance with the law. For those who refuse to cooperate on the spot, do not support nucleic acid sampling work, and disrupt the order, the public security organs will strictly pursue legal responsibility according to law. The nucleic acid test of all employees in the area should be checked and checked, and those who refuse to participate will be treated with a pop-up window or a yellow code. Such personnel will be restricted from entering crowded public places, and restricted from taking buses, online car-hailing, and taxis Wait for public transport. Operators or managers of all public places must scan the “place code” for personnel as required, and strengthen the investigation and persuasion of those who have not taken nucleic acid sampling in two rounds. Or the district epidemic prevention and control headquarters. The spread of the epidemic will be investigated for legal responsibility in accordance with the law.

Thanks to the general public for their cooperation, understanding and support for Hengyang’s epidemic prevention and control work! Hengyang New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters November 10, 2022

According to the epidemic prevention and control situation in Hengyang City, the Hengyang New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters decided to carry out a new round of nucleic acid testing for all employees in the urban area (park) on November 11, 2022. Nucleic acid detection sampling points and yellow code sampling points are announced as follows:

