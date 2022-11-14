On November 14, the reporter learned from the Office of the Leading Group of Weinan City’s Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic that from 0-24:00 on November 13, 5 new confirmed cases were reported in the city (1 in Linwei District, 1 in Dali County 4 cases), 7 cases of asymptomatic infection (3 cases in Linwei District and 4 cases in Dali County).

Basic situation of the epidemic

Confirmed case 1: Female, 54 years old, reported from Linwei District. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Confirmed case 2: Female, 11 years old, reported from Dali County. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Confirmed Case 3: Male, 39 years old, reported from Dali County. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Confirmed Case 4: Male, 77 years old, reported from Dali County. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Confirmed Case 5: Female, 76 years old, reported from Dali County. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Asymptomatic infected person 1: Female, 1 year old, reported from Linwei District. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: male, 12 years old, reported from Dali County. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: male, 35 years old, reported from Linwei District. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infected person 4: male, 2 years old, reported from Dali County. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: Female, 60 years old, reported from Linwei District. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infection 6: male, 75 years old, reported from Dali County. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Asymptomatic infection 7: Female, 72 years old, reported from Dali County. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

The above-mentioned confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are all subject to isolation treatment and isolation medical observation in designated municipal medical institutions. The specific activity trajectory and epidemic prevention and control work will be released by Linwei District and Dali County.

Epidemic handling

Strengthen the “three public (work)” coordination and regional coordinated investigation, adhere to the combination of air defense, technical defense, and physical defense, to ensure clear traceability, thorough flow adjustment, and in place management and control. As of 18:00 on November 13, 1971 people have been closely controlled in our city, and all corresponding control measures have been implemented. Risk personnel who have left our city have sent information to the relevant cities for assistance.

Do a good job in the adjustment and division of risk areas. From 12:00 on November 12, 1 new high-risk area will be added. After the adjustment, there are 3 high-risk areas in Weinan City.

Do a good job of classified management and control, and continue to implement the prevention and control measures of “staying at home and door-to-door service” in high-risk areas, and “personal protection and avoiding gatherings” in low-risk areas.

Source: Weinan Radio and Television Station