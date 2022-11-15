From 0:00 to 24:00 on November 14, there were 303 new local confirmed cases and 159 asymptomatic infections (including 1 asymptomatic infected person transferred to a confirmed case, of which 257 cases have been notified), 394 cases of isolation and observation personnel, 67 There were no new suspected cases among social screening personnel; 2 new imported confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections were added, and no new suspected cases were added. 40 cases were cured and discharged, and 6 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Locally confirmed cases:

Confirmed case 1: Currently living in District 1, Hospital No. 19, Shunsha Road, Changping District.

Confirmed cases 2 and 3: Currently living in Phase III of Baigezhuang New Village, Changping District.

Confirmed cases 4 and 45: Live in Dianshang Village, Changping District.

Confirmed Case 5: Currently living in Longshan Huafu, Changping District.

Confirmed case 6: Currently living in the junior high school apartment of Wangfu School Foreign Language School, No. 11 Wangfu Street, Changping District.

Confirmed case 7: Currently living in No. 116 Dongwei Road, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed Case 8: Currently living in Laojuntang Village, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 9: Currently living in No. 3 Hospital, Yuanyang Yifang Runyuan, Taying North Street, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 10: Currently living in Hegezhuang Village, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 11: Currently living in No. 50, Anzhenyuan, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 12: Currently living in the southern district of Jiugong Xinyuan, Daxing District.

Confirmed cases 13 and 14: Live at No. 25 Nanchizi Street, Dongcheng District.

Confirmed case 15: Lives in Lilianghe Village, Huairou District.

Confirmed case 16: Currently living in Building 19, Nord Center, Fengtai District.

Confirmed case 17: Currently living at No. 22, Fenglu Road, Fengtai District.

Confirmed case 18: Currently living in Xingfujiayuan Community, Fengtai District.

Confirmed case 19: Currently living in Zhufangzhuang, Haidian District.

Confirmed case 20: Currently living in No. 1 Hospital of Longshan Jiayuan, Mentougou District.

Confirmed cases 21 and 47: Currently living at the construction site of the Machang subway station on Dongtai Road, Pinggu District.

Confirmed case 22: Currently living in the Joyful Song Apartment in Xihaihong Village, Shunyi District.

Confirmed case 23: Currently living in Fuheyuan Community, Tongzhou District.

Confirmed case 24: Currently living in Building 18, Wanwanzhuang Street, Xicheng District.

Confirmed case 25: Currently living in Kanghongjiayuan Community, Dongcheng District.

Confirmed cases 26 and 31: Currently living in the second district of Wangjing West Park, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 27: Currently living in North Lane, Nantaipingzhuang, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 28: Currently living in Shigezhuang Village, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed cases 29 and 30: Currently living in the Xibahebei Property Community in Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 32: Currently living in Xiaoguanbeili Community, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 33: Currently living in No. 18, Zhouzhuang Community, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 34: Currently living in Sipuozi Village, Haidian District.

Confirmed case 35: Currently living in Jingyili Community, Changxiyuan, Haidian District.

Confirmed case 36: Currently living in Qiangyou New Town, Haidian District.

Confirmed case 37: Currently living at No. 13 Majiabao East Road, Fengtai District.

Confirmed case 38: Currently living in District 4, Shimenying New District, Mentougou District.

Confirmed case 39: Now living in Lvwan Xingyuan Community in the mountainous area.

Confirmed case 40: Currently living in Shengyuan International Community, Tongzhou District.

Confirmed case 41: Currently living in Pi Village, Chaoyang District.

Confirmed case 42: Now living in the second district of Tiantong Beiyuan, Changping District.

Confirmed case 43: Currently living in Tiangezhuang Village, Shunyi District.

Confirmed case 44: Currently living in the staff dormitory of Asuwei Waste Incineration Plant in Changping District.

Confirmed case 46: Currently living in District 1 of Longyueyuan, Changping District.

The above are all social screening personnel, who were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 14.

Confirmed cases 48 to 61: currently living in Dongcheng District;

Confirmed cases 62 to 87: currently living in Xicheng District;

Confirmed cases 88 to 176: currently living in Chaoyang District;

Confirmed cases 177 to 195: currently living in Haidian District;

Confirmed cases 196 to 205: currently living in Fengtai District;

Confirmed cases 206 to 208: currently living in Shijingshan District;

Confirmed case 209: currently living in Mentougou District;

Confirmed cases 210 to 212: now live in mountainous areas;

Confirmed cases 213 to 233: currently living in Tongzhou District;

Confirmed cases 234 to 240: currently living in Shunyi District;

Confirmed cases 241 to 295: currently living in Changping District;

Confirmed cases 296 to 301: currently living in Daxing District;

Confirmed case 302: Currently living in Huairou District.

The above are all quarantined observers who were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 14.

Local asymptomatic infections:

Asymptomatic infected person 1: Currently living in Building 12, Baiqiao Street, Dongcheng District.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: Currently living in Building 8, Guangqumennei Street, Dongcheng District.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: Currently living in the dormitory building of Xiangfeng Pavilion, No. 2 A, Xinghua Road, Chaoyang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 4: Currently living in the eighth district of Jinsong, Chaoyang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 5: Currently living in No. 3 Hospital, Yaojiayuan Xili, Chaoyang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6 and 7: Currently living in Shigezhuang Village, Chaoyang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 8: Currently living in the second phase of Baiwang Jasmine Garden in Haidian District.

Asymptomatic infected person 9: Currently living in Building 63, South Third Ring Middle Road, Fengtai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 10: Currently living at No. 7, Fenghuayuan West Street, Fengtai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 11 and 12: Now they live in the East District of Waterfront Graceland in the mountainous area.

Asymptomatic infected person 13: Now the second district of Fuyan New Village in the housing mountain area.

Asymptomatic infected person 14: Currently living in Gucheng Village, Shunyi District.

Asymptomatic infected person 15: Currently living in Baimiao Village, Changping District.

Asymptomatic infected person 16: Currently living in Beixintun Village, Daxing District.

Asymptomatic infected person 17: Currently living in Beijing Construction Engineering Dormitory in Huilongguan Sports and Culture Park, Changping District.

Asymptomatic infected person 18: Currently living in Shaoyaoju Beili, Chaoyang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 19: Currently living in Bairong Jiayuan, Dongcheng District.

Asymptomatic infected person 20: Currently living in Lin Yuyuan, Yuanyang Yifang, Chaoyang District.

The above are all social screening personnel, who were diagnosed as asymptomatic infection on November 14.

Asymptomatic infected persons 21 to 31: currently living in Dongcheng District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 32 to 39: currently living in Xicheng District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 40 to 86: currently living in Chaoyang District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 87 to 97: currently living in Haidian District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 98 to 108: now live in Fengtai District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 109 and 110: now live in Shijingshan District;

Asymptomatic infected person 111: Currently living in Mentougou District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 112 to 115: now live in mountainous areas;

Asymptomatic infected persons 116 to 129: currently living in Tongzhou District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 130 and 131: currently living in Shunyi District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 132 to 148: now live in Changping District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 149 to 155: currently living in Daxing District;

Asymptomatic infected person 156: Currently living in Huairou District;

Asymptomatic infected persons 157 and 158: now live in Pinggu District;

Asymptomatic infected person 159: Currently living in Yanqing District.

The above are all quarantine observers, who were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on November 14.

Overseas confirmed cases:

Confirmed case 1: Chinese nationality, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Hong Kong, China on November 11, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on November 14.

Confirmed case 2: Taiwanese, China, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Taiwan, China on November 11, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. A confirmed case was diagnosed on November 14.

The above cases have been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.

Citywide16Number of days without reported cases in districts and economic and technological development zones

area Days without reported cases Miyun District 6 Economic Development Zone 2 Dongcheng Area Xicheng District Chaoyang District Haidian District Fengtai District Shijingshan District Mentougou District Fangshan District Tongzhou District Shunyi District Changping District Daxing District Huairou District Pinggu District Yanqing District

2020year2moon29Since the outbreak of imported epidemics in Japan

Source countries (regions) of imported confirmed cases

Country of origin (region) Number of confirmed cases Russia 145 U.K. 117 Germany 73 South Korea 64 United Arab Emirates 62 France 60 Spain 48 Austria 31 Italy 31 U.S. 27 Denmark 22 Sweden 21 Serbia 19 Greece 19 Japan 19 Pakistan 16 Canada 9 Turkmenistan 9 Thailand 8 Switzerland 8 Turkey 7 Hungary 6 Guinea 6 the Philippines 5 Indonesia 5 Iran 4 Senegal 4 Zimbabwe 3 Brazil 3 Republic of Congo) 3 Ireland 3 Angola 3 Papua New Guinea 2 Moldova 2 Poland 2 Ethiopia 2 Cyprus 2 Bahamas 2 Romania 2 Equatorial Guinea 2 Norway 2 Mauritius 2 Luxembourg 1 Belgium 1 Netherlands 1 Mexico 1 Jordan 1 Uzbekistan 1 Singapore 1 Tajikistan 1 Zambia 1 Iraq 1 South Africa 1 Bangladesh 1 Egypt 1 Cameroon 1 Congo (gold) 1 Namibia 1 Niger 1 Morocco 1 Portugal 1 Albania 1 Chile 1 Georgia 1 Madagascar 1 Ghana 1 China Hong Kong 300 Taiwan, China 140 total 1344

Remind the general public and friends to reduce unnecessary going out during the epidemic, do not go to risk areas, do not have meals, do not gather, do not visit relatives and friends, participate in banquets, do not go to crowded places unless necessary, and obey on-site arrangements for nucleic acid testing. Line up in an orderly manner, wear masks correctly, maintain a safe distance, do not gather, do not get together, talk less, wear masks and leave immediately after testing, and do good hand hygiene. Front-line epidemic prevention and control personnel such as medical personnel, flow dispatchers, testing personnel, community workers, public security officers, and volunteers should take good care of personal protection. Standardize the wearing of protective clothing, gloves, N95 masks, protective face shields or goggles, shoe covers and other protective equipment, and do good hand hygiene to ensure your own health and safety.