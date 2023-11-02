GOVERNMENT.

Diana Atamaint, president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), explained that the date set for the proclamation of the results of the assembly elections is November 4

On November 15, credentials for President of the Republic would be delivered, according to Atamaint.

After this day, challenges can be received from political actors.

Any claim received until today is not appropriate because the results must first be officially announced.

For this date, Atamanit pointed out, it is planned to “officially proclaim the results of the dignities of assembly members and with that we would close the task to proceed with the delivery of credentials.”

In that sense, Atamaint explained that the delivery of credentials is scheduled for November 13, for national assembly members, from Pichincha and abroad; and on November 15 for the President and Vice President of the Republic.

Once the National Assembly is installed, it has a period of ten days to install the new President, as governed by the Law. In other words, all these processes should take place before November 30, he concluded. /The Telegraph

