From 00:00 to 24:00 on November 20, there were 154 new local confirmed cases and 808 asymptomatic infections (including 11 asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases, of which 516 cases have been notified), 685 isolation observers, 266 There were no new suspected cases; there were 3 newly imported confirmed cases and 3 asymptomatic infections, and no new suspected cases. 66 cases were cured and discharged, 71 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation, and 2 cases died.

Deaths:

A 91-year-old female was transferred from Chaoyang District to Ditan Hospital on November 19. The patient was elderly and had a history of cerebral infarction for many years. She had dementia for several years and was unable to take care of herself. On admission, the pulse, respiration, blood pressure, and blood oxygen could not be measured, she was comatose, and her bilateral pupils were dilated and fixed. The clinical diagnosis was: mild type of novel coronavirus pneumonia, shock, old cerebral infarction, and Alzheimer’s disease. Immediately after admission, he was intubated, connected to a simple respirator for assisted ventilation, and continued cardiopulmonary resuscitation for about 40 minutes. Heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen were still undetectable, and spontaneous circulation could not be restored. He was declared clinically dead on November 20.

Male, 88 years old, was transferred from Daxing District to Ditan Hospital on November 19. The patient was elderly, with a history of hypertension for 20 years, the highest blood pressure was 200/110mmHg, and a history of cerebral infarction for 6 years. History of cancer surgery, history of chronic bronchitis for many years. The clinical diagnosis is: mild type of novel coronavirus pneumonia. Immediately after admission, a multidisciplinary expert group consultation was organized, and oxygen inhalation, anti-infection, and symptomatic and supportive treatment were given. Sudden cardiac arrhythmia occurred on November 20, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation lasted for about 50 minutes. The patient’s condition continued to deteriorate due to underlying diseases, and he suffered sudden cardiac death. He died after rescue efforts failed.

Indigenous confirmed cases

Confirmed cases imported from abroad

Confirmed case 1: Hong Kong, China, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Hong Kong, China on November 17, and was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management. It was diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 20.

Confirmed case 2: Bulgarian, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from Germany on November 16, was sent to a centralized isolation hotel through closed-loop management, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 20.

Confirmed case 3: Chinese, arrived at Beijing Capital Airport from France on November 17, was sent to a centralized isolation hotel under closed-loop management, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case on November 20.

The above-mentioned cases have all been transferred to designated hospitals, epidemiological investigations have been carried out, and control measures have been implemented as required.

2020year2moon29Since the overseas imported epidemic occurred in Japan

Source countries (regions) of imported confirmed cases

Elderly people have lower immunity and higher risk of infection. Elderly friends are requested to take personal protection, wear masks in a standard manner, do not gather, do not get together, do not visit, and reduce mobility. Family members are also asked to pay attention to the daily life of the elderly at home, such as diet, sleep, and mental state, and keep thermometers and masks on hand. If you go out, try not to take the elderly at home to crowded public places, minimize or avoid various gatherings, stay away from people with fever and cough, wear a mask, and keep your hands clean.