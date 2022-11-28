Sichuan Online reporter He Qinhua

On November 27, the reporter learned from the Liangshan Prefecture Health and Health Commission that from 00:00 to 24:00 on November 26, 2022, Liangshan Prefecture had 10 new cases of infection in the province, including 1 confirmed case (in Leibo County), asymptomatic Nine infected patients (3 in Xichang City, 1 in Puge County, 4 in Mianning County, and 1 in Yanyuan County) have all been transferred to designated medical institutions for isolation and treatment.

Case 1: Living in a self-built house near the First Ring Community of Sanchakou, Xichang City, it was discovered in a regional nucleic acid test, and the expert group diagnosed it as an asymptomatic infection.

Case 2: Living in a self-built house near the first ring community of Sanchakou, Xichang City, was found by the screening of close contacts during isolation control, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection by the expert team.

Case 3: Living in Group 9 of Mapingba, Anning Town, Xichang City, was found by the screening of close contacts during isolation control, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection by the expert group.

Case 4: Living in Tebu Naiwu Village, Luojishan Town, Puge County, was discovered during isolation and control, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection by the expert team.

Case 5: Living in Group 3, Huilongchang Village, Dukou Town, Leibo County, was discovered during isolation and control, and was diagnosed as a mild case by the expert team.

Case 6: Living in Jiahua Village, Runyan Town, Yanyuan County, was discovered during isolation and control, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection by the expert team.

Case 7: Living in Group 2, Nanshan Village, Lugu Town, Mianning County, was found by the screening of close contacts during isolation control, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection by the expert group.

Case 8: Living in Group 2 of Shuanghe Community, Lugu Town, Mianning County, was found by screening of close contacts during isolation control, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection by the expert group.

Case 9: Living in Group 6, Guangming Village, Lugu Town, Mianning County, was found by the screening of close contacts during isolation control, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection by the expert group.

Case 10: Living in Group 4 of Shuanghe Community, Lugu Town, Mianning County, was found by the screening of close contacts during isolation control, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection by the expert group.

The trajectory of newly infected persons is now announced as follows. If there is any overlap with the following activity trajectory, please report to the community, unit (or hotel) as soon as possible, actively carry out nucleic acid testing, and do not gather or get together. Strengthen self-protection, actively cooperate and participate in epidemic prevention and control work, pay attention to official information in a timely manner, and do not believe, spread or spread rumors.