On November 28, Concertation Commission is installed to negotiate minimum wage 2024 – news

The decree to increase the minimum wage and transportation assistance for 2024 will be issued with or without agreement on December 30.

The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez Ríos, announced that the Permanent Commission for Coordination of Salary and Labor Policies, which begins the negotiation process for the increase in the minimum wage for 2024, will convene on November 28.

The head of the labor portfolio is optimistic about what the negotiation of the minimum wage for workers will be for the year 2024. “We hope to agree on a minimum wage to maintain the purchasing power of Colombians”.

The economic parameters to take into account in this negotiation will be the CPI and the actual and projected GDP for next year, the productivity index and the contribution of salaries to national income.

“We are working with the inflation statistics for November 30, but of course we will start earlier to carry out preliminary studies with the negotiation table, which will allow us much deeper reflections, there we will have the possibility of listening to the businessmen’s proposal , their analysis, the same as that of the workers, we will run the academy and, of course, the Government will also do its analysis and from there we hope to agree on a minimum wage that will allow us to maintain the purchasing value that this year has been a very good bet and move forward so that Colombia is not so impacted by inflation or interest rates,” explained Ramírez Ríos.

“Today our salary has a real increase of four points and this means that it has not been consumed by the cost of inflation and that is why today we still have a protected purchasing value and we hope that this very good experience of the negotiation table that was unanimous, we can work on it for next year,” stated the minister.

During the tripartite session of the Commission for Coordination of Salary and Labor Policies, the subcommittees on Labor Reform, Pension Reform, Employment and Employability, and Analysis of ILO decrees and agreements were created.

The minimum wage in Colombia has been established as a unit of measurement to set and establish charges, rates, penalties and prices of goods and services.

