On October 30, the civil aviation season changed, and many airlines opened or resumed many routesFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Jin Zhigang) From October 30, 2022, civil aviation will start to implement the winter and spring flight season flight plan until March 25, 2023. Recently, a number of airlines have announced that they will open or resume a number of routes in the new season.

Caption: In the new flight season, China Southern Airlines plans to fly 654 routes Source/interview object

In the new flight season, China Southern Airlines plans to fly 654 routes, including 607 domestic routes and 47 international routes as well as Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions, reaching 203 destinations, a year-on-year increase of 16. The planned number of flights will reach 320,000, and the average daily flight volume will exceed 2,000. 40 new domestic routes are planned, including Beijing Daxing-Quanzhou, Beijing Daxing-Yulin, Guangzhou-Huaihua, Urumqi-Tianjin-Dalian, Shanghai Pudong-Qingdao, Shenyang-Nanjing, etc. International plans to resume Guangzhou-New York, Guangzhou-Rome , Guangzhou-Jakarta, Dalian-Tokyo Narita, Shenyang-Seoul and other routes.

In Shanghai, China Southern Airlines plans to open new routes from Shanghai to Shijiazhuang, Shanghai to Qingdao, etc., and increase the routes from Shanghai to Shenyang, Jieyang and other places, and resume the Shanghai-Taipei route every Tuesday of every week, and make timely adjustments according to market conditions to meet the needs of passengers traveling. need.

It is understood that China Southern operates about 196 flights a day at the two major airports in Shanghai, Hongqiao and Pudong. At present, China Southern operates daily round-trip flights from Shanghai to Beijing Daxing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Urumqi, etc. at the two major airports in Shanghai Hongqiao and Pudong. The schedules are evenly distributed and the flight density is relatively high. Convenient and comfortable. In addition, China Southern Airlines will continue to launch wide-body aircraft on routes from Shanghai Pudong to Taipei, Kunming, Chengdu and other routes to enhance passenger travel experience.

Spring Airlines will open 17 new routes this season and resume 6 routes. The main departure cities are concentrated in Dalian, Shenyang, Shijiazhuang, Yangzhou (Taizhou) and other Spring and Autumn Airlines base cities, and a new destination, Wuhu, has also been added.

Spring Airlines has opened 3 new routes in Shenyang, which can meet the travel needs of passengers from Hohhot, Linyi, Wuhu and other places to and from Shenyang for business, work, school and family visits. In addition, Dalian, Wuhu, Qionghai opened 4 new routes respectively, Yangzhou (Taizhou) opened 2 new routes, and Nanning, Xi’an, Hangzhou and other cities opened 1 new route. Among the newly opened routes, 8 routes or flight segments are exclusively operated by Spring Airlines, filling the flight gaps between certain cities. These routes include Shenyang-Wuhu, Dalian-Qionghai (via Jieyang Chaoshan), Wuhu-Fuzhou, Wuhu-Xiamen, Wuhu-Shijiazhuang, Yangzhou (Taizhou)-Qionghai (via Quanzhou), Yangzhou (Taizhou)-Quanzhou, Qionghai-Quanzhou.

In the new flight season, Juneyao Airlines is expected to provide the market with an average weekly capacity of more than 2,600 flights and more than 430,000 seats. According to the plan, Juneyao Airlines will resume flight services with several new international destinations, and will add several domestic routes based on Shanghai and other major domestic cities.

In the domestic route plan, Juneyao Airlines will consolidate the high-quality route resources to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xi’an, Sanya and other places based on the two major airports in Shanghai Hongqiao and Pudong, and rely on the Nanjing base to open new routes to Chenzhou, Lijiang, Ganzhou, etc. At the same time, it also plans to implement long-span round-trip routes connecting the east and west of my country, such as Wenzhou to Tongren and Hangzhou to Zhanjiang via Yueyang. Some domestic popular routes will be carried out by Juneyao Airlines 787 Dreamliners equipped with luxury cabins to provide passengers with a more comfortable flying experience.