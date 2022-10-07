up to date:

From 20 to 23 on October 6, Hangzhou added 3 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, of which 2 were detected at centralized isolation points, and 1 was found by nucleic acid “on-the-ground inspection”.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6-7: Persons from outside the province who came to Hangzhou were detected at centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 8: People from outside the province who came to Hangzhou temporarily resided in the West District of Desheng Dongyuan, Wannan Community, Qiantang District, and were found by nucleic acid “on-the-ground inspection”.

Our city has activated the emergency response mechanism for the first time, and quickly carried out the work of traceability, isolation control, nucleic acid detection, etc., and carried out environmental sampling, testing and disinfection of its activity sites within the city, and urgently carried out close and sub-close contact. Check and control.

The trajectories of public places involving our city are as follows:

October 5: K2908 (4 carriages), Metro Line 1 Cheng Station Station – Jinsha Lake Station, JD Convenience Store (Guangtai Road Branch)

October 6: Maji BBQ (Songqiao Lane), Manxiang Renxianbaofang (Guangtai Road), Peacebird (Longfor Hangzhou Jinsha Tianjie), KFC (Longfor Hangzhou Jinsha Tianjie), Ke Naixi (Fred Plaza store)

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, further improve prevention awareness, continue to do a good job in personal daily protection, and participate in normalized nucleic acid testing as required.

People from outside the province who come to Hangzhou and return to Hangzhou should take the initiative to report to their communities in advance. They can report through the following applet. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic prevention and control measures.

Our city implements 7-day centralized isolation medical observation for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days; implement 7-day home quarantine for people who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in high-risk areas of the epidemic within 7 days Observation (if conditions are not available, centralized isolation medical observation); 3-day daily health monitoring will be implemented for those who come (return) to Hangzhou with a history of living in low-risk areas within 7 days.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people from other provinces (returning) to Hangzhou should complete a nucleic acid “on-the-ground inspection” within 3 hours after arriving in Hangzhou, advocating “3 days 3 days” “Nucleic acid test” (complete nucleic acid test once a day within 3 days of arrival), and then voluntarily complete a nucleic acid test every 72 hours in accordance with the normalized nucleic acid test requirements.

previously:

From 0 to 20:00 on October 6, Hangzhou added 5 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which were detected at centralized isolation points.

Asymptomatic infected persons 1-5: People from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, were detected at centralized isolation points.

On the basis of implementing corresponding health management measures for people coming (returning) to Hangzhou from high, medium and low risk areas, people from other provinces (returning) to Hangzhou should complete a nucleic acid "on-the-ground inspection" within 6 hours after arriving in Hangzhou, advocating "3 days 3 days" "Nucleic acid test" (complete nucleic acid test once a day within 3 days of arrival), and then voluntarily complete a nucleic acid test every 72 hours in accordance with the normalized nucleic acid test requirements.