On paper there has been a sentence on the protection of indigenous minors from Chocó

Until now, a sentence of the Constitutional Court on the special protection that indigenous minors of Chocó deserve has remained a dead letter on a piece of paper.

This is Judgment T-080 of 2018 where the Constitutional Court ordered the Presidency of the Republic and other entities to provide definitive solutions that make it possible to overcome the situation of threat and violation of the rights of the Embera, Tule and Wounaan peoples of the municipalities of Bajo Baudó, Alto Baudó, Riosucio, Bojayá, Lloro and Bagadó in the department of Chocó.

Today, the Attorney General’s Office asks the authorities to comply with this sentence and protect the rights of indigenous children in Chocó. The emergency call from the control entity was prioritized in the face of the health crisis situation in Buenavista and Puerto Piña in Bajo Baudó, where there is a warning about the death of boys and girls due to the consumption of contaminated water.

The control entity urged the authorities to comply with the actions and obligations to guarantee the rights to health, food, initial education, drinking water and comprehensive protection of this population.

In the request, the Public Ministry specified that on March 24, 2023, the Attorney General’s Office sent the DAPRE, the Presidential Council for the Regions, the ICBF, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior, the follow-up report on compliance with this sentence, with observations for the responsible entities, for which reason they must urgently send the action plans for the implementation of the recommendations made by the control entity.

Finally, DAPRE was asked to promote compliance with the orders of the constitutional court, particularly in the processes of inter-institutional articulation of the nation and the related territorial entities, which are present at the Inter-institutional Dialogue Table for Ruling T-080 of 2018 .

