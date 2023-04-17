On Saturday, an abandoned house on Ungru road burned down

On April 15, at 1:54 p.m., rescuers found an unattended fire in Peraküla in Lääne Nigula municipality during a fire patrol, which was extinguished with one ton of water.

At 5:01 p.m., the alarm center was informed that an abandoned house on the old oil base property on Ungru road in Haapsalu was on fire and many sneakers were visible. According to the caller, there may have been people in the building.

During the inspection, it turned out that about 1.5 hectares of overgrown terrain was on fire, where the culm, the field and individual trees had caught fire. The fire was extinguished by 5:50 p.m. and professional rescuers from Haapsalu, Lihula, Märjamaa, Risti and Palivere volunteers were on the scene. In addition to conventional equipment, all-terrain vehicles were used in extinguishing operations.

The police patrol that was called to the scene regulated the traffic on the scene and informed the owner of the territory about the event, because the rescuers had to forcefully open the gates to check the territory. According to the rescuers, uncovered wells were an additional danger at the event.

On April 16 at 7:17 p.m., the rescuers went to the Kaevaniidu main ditch or Randsalu stream in the city of Haapsalu, where about 30 square meters of brushwood and reeds were on fire. When the rescuers arrived, the people who had discovered the fire were already working on extinguishing the fire. The fire was extinguished by 19:32.

At 1:22 p.m., the rescuers went to the village of Esivere in the Lääneranna municipality, where a fire had caught fire. By the time the rescuers arrived, the person had almost extinguished the fire with his own strength. The rescuers irrigated the approximately 200-square-meter fire area, which required five tons of water. The rescuers explained that the area around the fire must first be cleaned of flammable material, and that there must be first extinguishing equipment near the fire, such as a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher.