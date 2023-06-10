On Saturday, fans storm the Erzberg – and get their money’s worth

The huge wheels of the heavy truck, stacked two on two at the edge of the track, are well manned this Saturday, day 3 of the 27th Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. Fans who are already at the Storm on Iron Ore Friday night were there, have already secured a good seat there to see the prologue route. But the women and men are also prepared to follow what is happening sitting and not standing – camping chairs are helpful, for the first row there are no feet.

A few floors higher, more precisely on “Dreikönig”, where the Montanuniversität Leoben usually conducts research in the “Zentrum am Berg” tunnel research center, barriers are in place. Better safe than sorry. Men, women and children, all wearing red helmets, are standing on one of the two new Haulys, marveling at what is happening and the terrain.

“There is nothing like it”

Behind them, the machines of the enduro pilots roar as they whiz to the finish of the prologue. After the checkered flag, Kathrin Nömayer from Eisenerz takes the time with her colleague Marlies Stadelbauer. “The Erzbergrodeo is just great because so many people from so many countries are here. That’s what makes it special,” says Nömayer with a laugh.

All around there are many guides who bring drivers, visitors and media representatives safely through the area. Georg Wachter (44) is one of these guides and many years ago he did what thousands of drivers only dream of: “He’s a finisher,” says one of his colleagues. In other words, Wachter made it to the finish line in the Hare Scramble and placed 30th.

Sharp-edged rocks and boulders

However, Wachter still remembers the route as if it were yesterday: “The most brutal part was Carl’s Dinner. Brittle, sharp-edged rock and rubble and the rest is characterized by steep, tricky ascents. There is nothing comparable.” Today, Wachter is still on the bike, but on Sunday he won’t be behind the start, but as a guide along the route.

For the second time, Leon Zartl from Lake Constance will be riding his motorcycle at the Erzbergrodeo and this year he will again be at the start of the prologue. “It’s just abnormal, but you like to do it for the unique view. That’s at least a small reward,” he says.