2022-09-15 10:32:22Source: Xi’an News Network

Xi’an News Network News On September 15, the Provincial Health and Health Commission announced that from 0-24:00 on September 14, 1 new local confirmed case (Xi’an) and 8 asymptomatic infections (7 in Baoji, 1 in Shangluo) were newly reported. example). 5 cases were discharged from hospital, and 17 cases were released from isolation medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 14, there are 47 local confirmed cases in hospital and 197 asymptomatic infections under isolation medical observation.

Local confirmed cases: male, 20 years old, reported by Xi’an. After receiving a notification from the epidemic prevention and control departments of other provinces, after arriving in Shaanxi on September 12, he took the initiative to report, and was immediately transferred to isolation. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the municipal expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (light).

Local asymptomatic infection 1: Female, 40 years old, reported by Baoji City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 2: Female, 63 years old, reported by Baoji City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 3: Female, 35 years old, reported by Baoji City. In the screening of key personnel, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 4: Female, 7 years old, reported by Baoji City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 5: Female, 7 years old, Baoji City report. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infected person 6: Female, 63 years old, reported by Baoji City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 7: Male, 10 years old, reported from Baoji City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 8: Female, 46 years old, reported from Shangluo City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

The above-mentioned confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are treated in isolation and medical observation in designated medical institutions. The specific activity trajectory and epidemic prevention and control work will be released by Xi’an City, Baoji City, and Shangluo City respectively.

From 0-24:00 on September 14, 2 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were newly reported.

As of 24:00 on September 14, there are currently 5 imported confirmed cases in hospital isolation and treatment, and 12 asymptomatic infections under isolation medical observation.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad 1: male, 24 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-travel in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group, currently Isolate medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad 2: Male, 58 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-travel in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group, currently Isolate medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Wang Chao, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press

