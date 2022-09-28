Home News On September 27, Shaanxi added 7 new local confirmed cases (one of which was an asymptomatic infection transferred to the diagnosis) and 3 new local asymptomatic infections




2022-09-28 09:45:56Source: Xi’an News Network

On September 28, the Provincial Health and Health Commission announced: From 0-24:00 on September 27, 7 new confirmed local cases were reported, including 1 in Xi’an (released yesterday) and 5 in Xianyang (1 was asymptomatic infection). 1 case in Hanzhong; 3 cases of asymptomatic infection, including 2 cases in Xi’an (1 case was released yesterday) and 1 case in Xianyang. 3 cases were discharged from hospital and 4 cases were released from isolation medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 27, there are currently 15 local confirmed cases in hospital isolation and treatment, and 136 asymptomatic infections under isolation medical observation.

Local confirmed case 1: Male, 58 years old, reported from Hanzhong City. After returning to Shaanxi from other provinces on September 26, he was transferred to a centralized isolation point in a closed-loop point-to-point manner. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group was diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (light).

Local confirmed case 2: Male, 40 years old, reported from Xianyang City, a local asymptomatic infected person released on September 27. Symptoms occurred during the isolation medical observation period and were revised as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local confirmed case 3: male, 45 years old, reported from Xianyang City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local confirmed case 4: Female, 52 years old, reported from Xianyang City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local confirmed case 5: Female, 87 years old, reported from Xianyang City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local confirmed case 6: Female, 23 years old, reported from Xianyang City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local asymptomatic infection 1: Female, 6 years old, reported from Xi’an. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

Local asymptomatic infection 2: Female, 16 years old, reported from Xianyang City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

The above confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are all quarantined and treated in designated medical institutions for medical observation.

From 0-24:00 on September 27, 1 newly imported confirmed case and 1 imported asymptomatic infection were newly reported. 1 case was discharged from hospital and 1 case was released from isolation medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 27, there are currently 7 cases of imported confirmed cases in hospital isolation and treatment, and 13 cases of asymptomatic infections under isolation medical observation.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad: male, 30 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-travel in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result, diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (light type) by the municipal expert group, currently in a designated medical institution isolation treatment.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad: male, 28 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-travel in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by the municipal expert group, currently in designated medical treatment Institutional isolation medical observation.

Wang Chao, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press

