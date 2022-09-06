On September 6, the Provincial Health and Health Commission announced: From 0-24:00 on September 5, 2 new local confirmed cases were reported, including 1 case in Weinan and 1 case in Xi’an (asymptomatic infection was transferred to diagnosis); asymptomatic 1 case of infection (Weinan). 10 cases were discharged from hospital and 18 cases were released from isolation medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 5, there are 132 confirmed local cases in hospital and 363 asymptomatic infections under medical observation.

Local confirmed case 1: male, 1 year old, reported from Weinan City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local confirmed case 2: Male, 2 years old, reported by Xi’an City, a local asymptomatic infected person 6 released on September 4. Symptoms occurred during the isolation medical observation period and were revised as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

Local asymptomatic infection: male, 33 years old, reported from Weinan City. During the isolation period, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and the city-level expert group diagnosed asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia.

The above confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons are all quarantined in designated medical institutions for treatment and medical observation. The specific activity trajectory and epidemic prevention and control work will be released by Xi’an and Weinan respectively.

From 0-24:00 on September 5, 1 newly imported confirmed case and 1 imported asymptomatic infection were newly reported. 1 case was released from isolation and medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 5, there are currently 12 cases of imported confirmed cases in hospital isolation and treatment, and 15 cases of asymptomatic infections under isolation medical observation.

Confirmed cases imported from abroad: male, 42 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-travel in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test results during isolation, diagnosed as a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (light type) by the municipal expert group, currently in designated locations Isolation treatment in medical institutions.

Asymptomatic infection imported from abroad: female, 45 years old, closed-loop management after entry, no self-movement trajectory in Shaanxi Province, positive nucleic acid test result during isolation, diagnosed as asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia by municipal expert group, currently in Isolated medical observation in designated medical institutions.

