Home News On-site observation of the service trade fair: low-carbon development of green service trade-News-Northern Network
News

On-site observation of the service trade fair: low-carbon development of green service trade-News-Northern Network

by admin
On-site observation of the service trade fair: low-carbon development of green service trade-News-Northern Network

Executive summary:At the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, which is being held in Beijing, “green” has become a bright color. Let the reporter take you to experience the theme of this year’s service trade fair: “service cooperation promotes development, green innovation and welcomes the future”.



Click the image to watch the video

At the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services, which is being held in Beijing, “green” has become a bright color. Let the reporter take you to experience the theme of this year’s service trade fair: “service cooperation promotes development, green innovation and welcomes the future”.

Original title: On-site observation of the service trade fair: low-carbon development of green service trade

See also  Athletics: Jacobs dream in Poland, wins the 60 meters 2 cents from the Italian record

You may also like

Gragnano, Alessandro died at 13: perhaps instigated to...

Farewell to Gigi Valle, patriarch of Friulian winemakers

Weinan, Shaanxi Province added 1 new local confirmed...

Carabinieri, relay to the provincial command of Belluno

Acciaieria Cogne remains closed “The situation is dramatic”

Covid Italy, the bulletin of September 3: update...

China’s service trade scale ranks second in the...

They steal a briefcase from a car: inside...

2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo held...

Cortina, referendum commission for the passage to South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy