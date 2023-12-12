On social networks they report the disappearance of the singer Yailin “La Más Viral”

During this year 2023, the reggaeton singer Yailin “La más viral” has experienced a roller coaster of emotions. Her separation from the Puerto Rican Anuel AA has unleashed a war between them, which not even the birth of their daughter together has been able to stop. In addition, her relationship with American Tekashi 6ix9ine has brought with it some problems, including legal issues.

Without a doubt, what the Dominican has been able to celebrate the most has been the arrival of her baby Cattleya. She finds refuge in her daughter to achieve the peace that she has lost due to so many controversies. The legal dispute in which she was involved with her current partner, detained for nine days for allegedly hitting two music producers, kept her away from social networks, especially Instagram. However, once everything stabilized with the rapper, she returned to said platform.

Yailin «The Most Viral»

However, suddenly “Chivirika” singer He disappeared in the last few hours and closed his Instagram profile, generating concern among his fans, who wonder the reasons why he did it. When trying to enter your social network, it may read: “This page is not available” or “The link you selected may not work or the page may be deleted. Return to Instagram.

In that sense, the only red social that remains active is that of X (former Twitter), in which 60.5 thousand followers although he has not used it since 2021. The reasons why he decided to stay away from the internet are unknown, taking into account that digital platforms have served him to promote his music, his ventures and also to show his daughter’s progress.

It is important to note that many artists have decided to close their profiles as part of a strategy prior to the launch of something important in their career. Therefore, fans hope that Yailin’s disappearance is due to the fact that she is preparing new music, as had been announced a long time ago. A few months have passed since then. On the other hand, her boyfriend’s profile is still active, although there has been no new publication since last July 4, when he celebrated the Dominican woman’s birthday.

