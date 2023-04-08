On April 9, the measure of regional peak and plate for private vehicles returning to Bogotá on Easter Sunday. The measure is taken before the massive return of travelers.

That day, between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only cars with license plates that end in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8), while of 4:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.admission will only be for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).

🚨 Remember! On Easter Sunday, the entrance to Bogotá is with Pico and Regional Plate. 🕛Take care of your life and that of others, respect the speed limits‼️ All the information of the Pico and Regional Plate can be found in this ABC: pic.twitter.com/GiutKCnDzN — Bogotá Mobility (@SectorMovilidad) April 7, 2023

The nine corridors where the regional peak and plate operate are: