On April 9, the measure of regional peak and plate for private vehicles returning to Bogotá on Easter Sunday. The measure is taken before the massive return of travelers.
That day, between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only cars with license plates that end in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8), while of 4:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.admission will only be for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).
🚨 Remember! On Easter Sunday, the entrance to Bogotá is with Pico and Regional Plate.
🕛Take care of your life and that of others, respect the speed limits‼️
All the information of the Pico and Regional Plate can be found in this ABC: pic.twitter.com/GiutKCnDzN
— Bogotá Mobility (@SectorMovilidad) April 7, 2023
The nine corridors where the regional peak and plate operate are:
- North Highway: from the Andes toll to the north portal of the TransMilenio system, in a north-south direction
- South Highway: from the municipal limit of Soacha to Boyacá avenue, in a south-north direction.
- Centenario Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá River to Cali City Avenue (Carrera 86 Avenue), in a west-east direction
- Calle 80: from the guadua bridge to portal 80 of the Transmilenio system, in the west-east direction
- Carrera 7: from 245 street to 183 street, north-south
- Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old via al Llano, in a south-north direction
- Vía Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170 street avenue, in a north-south direction
- Vía La Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7 avenue, in an east-west direction
- Vía a Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, in an east-west direction
- Remember that the exception of joint beak and plaque does not apply. Previously registered hybrid vehicles are exempt.