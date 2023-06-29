On Syllabus training on the new Code of public contracts

On 1 July 2023 the new one will come into effect Code of public contracts (D.lgs. n. 36/23). Il Department of Public Service supports the dissemination of its knowledge and the training of public administration personnel by making available on Syllabus a new dedicated training programme. In order to be truly effective, the change of rules must be supported by a contextual development of knowledge and skills of public administration personnel, starting with those directly called to implement them.

Syllabus, the public administration training platformin continuous evolution thanks also to a catalog of constantly updated contents, includes two first courses, introductory and basic levelessential for acquiring a clear, complete and updated overview of the rules and procedures of the new Code of public contracts.

The training programme, created by Law Department of the University of Perugia and Formez PAis divided into 34 lessonsfrom the variable duration between 15 and 25 minutes, at the end of which there is a verification test of the level of competence achieved. Each administration adhering to the syllabus can assign the path to the employees of its organizational structure, or to groups of them, through the methods provided by the platform.

The first coursealready available online since June 26, by introductory level, dedicated to “The principles of the new Public Procurement Code”aims to frame the main changes, starting from the analysis of the discipline of the European directives for contracts above the threshold and the European principles for contracts below the European threshold.

Therefore, the genesis and purpose of the new Public Contracts Code (Legislative Decree 36/2023) will be examined, with in-depth analysis, in particular, of the principles set out in the Code.

The second courseOf basic level, “The Code of public contracts pursuant to Legislative Decree 36/2023”which will be made available starting from the first week of July, will allow you to deepen the contractual types governed by the Code, analyzing the discipline of subjects involved and all stages of the award procedures starting from programming and design.

In addition, a space will be dedicated to the renovated role of the ANAC and to anti-corruption law in the Code of contracts, together with the new configuration of the institutes of transparency and gods access rights to the tender documents, as well as outlining a general framework on the special regulation of the PNRR and on that transitory.

The courses are carried out within the project “Strengthen the skills for the ecological and administrative transition and for the innovation of the PA”, implemented by Formez PA and funded under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Mission 1, Component 1, Investment 2.3 Skills: Administrative skills and capacity – Sub-investment 2.3.1: Investments in education and training.

More information is available on the page “The training offer” from the Syllabus portal.

