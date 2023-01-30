Home News On the 23rd day of the Spring Festival Transport, a total of 49.234 million passengers were sent across the country_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal
On the 23rd day of the Spring Festival Transport, a total of 49.234 million passengers were sent across the country

The latest data from the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for the Spring Festival travel work show that on January 29, the 23rd day of the Spring Festival travel, the country’s railways, highways, waterways, and civil aviation sent a total of 49.234 million passengers, an increase of 71.6% over the same period in 2022.

On the 29th, the national railways sent 11.678 million passengers, an increase of 38.5% over the same period in 2022.

The road transported 35.08 million passengers, an increase of 89.5% over the same period in 2022.

816,000 passengers were transported by water, an increase of 65.8% over the same period in 2022.

Civil aviation sent 1.66 million passengers, an increase of 37.3% over the same period in 2022.

The total flow of highways nationwide is 35.394 million vehicles. Among them, the flow of small passenger cars was 31.581 million, an increase of 26.1% over the same period in 2022.

In addition, the reporter learned from the National Railway Group that today (30th) the national railways are expected to send 11.2 million passengers and 10,422 passenger trains.

(CCTV reporter Wang Shantao)

