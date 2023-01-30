Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Xu Mengmeng Correspondent/Guo Jing, Hu Jing and Huang Jian) ​​The reporter learned from the Guangzhou Railway Group that on January 30 (the ninth day of the first lunar month), the Spring Festival Transport has entered its 24th day, and today it is expected to send 1.64 million passengers, a year-on-year The Spring Festival travel in 2022 will increase by 27.5%, returning to 98.6% of the same period in 2019, and the peak return passenger flow after the festival will gradually fall.

It is reported that,In the 23 days of the Spring Festival travel, the Guangzhou Railway Group has sent a total of 30 million passengers, reaching 30.82 million passengers, an increase of 5.148 million passengers compared with the 2022 Spring Festival travel, an increase of 20%, and returning to 83.3% of the same period in the 2019 Spring Festival travel.

In addition, as of now, 21 stations including Huaihua South, Zhangjiajie West, Dongkou, Hengyang East, Chaoshan, etc., have exceeded the historical peak of the Spring Festival Transport in a single day.

According to the introduction of the Passenger Transport Department of the Guangzhou Railway Group, 1.389 million passengers arrived in Guangdong today, and 436,000 arrived in Hunan. From the point of view of the passenger flow of each station under management, the passenger flow of major railway stations such as Guangzhou South, Guangzhou, Shenzhen North, and Changsha South is highly concentrated. The number of passengers arriving at Guangzhou South Station is 410,000, that of Guangzhou Station is 90,000, and that of Shenzhen North Station is 288,000. Changsha South Railway Station reached 139,000 passengers.

In order to meet the travel needs of the majority of passengers during the peak period, Guangzhou Railway Group plans to operate 1477.5 pairs of trains today, including 158.5 pairs of trains (including 88.5 pairs of high-speed trains at night). With the recovery of the economy after the festival, in order to meet the needs of returning migrant workers from Changsha to Shenzhen, two additional normal-speed trains, T8305 and K6623, will be added from Changsha to Shenzhen tomorrow, January 31.

In order to cope with the concentrated arrival of returning passengers after the festival, Chaoshan, Zhanjiang West, Shaoyang, Huaihua South, Hengyang East and other stations have prepared response plans in advance, and opened enough ticket windows and entry security and ticket inspection channels. Stations in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha and other places have dispatched additional staff to key areas such as passenger aisles to effectively guide passengers out of the station quickly. Guangzhou South Railway Station has a convenient transfer area at the southern end of the first floor, and a “one-way security-free” channel for the subway at the exit at the northern end of the first floor. Guangzhou Station has a “single-way security-free” channel for subway exit C. Passengers can follow the guide signs to transfer to the subway without a second security check.

In terms of remaining ticket information, as of January 30, there are still remaining tickets for the following directions in Hunan and Guangdong:

In the Hunan area, there are still surplus tickets from Changsha South Railway Station to Zhengzhou and short distances within the province, and there are a small amount of surplus tickets from Changsha South to Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other directions.

There are still surplus tickets from Guangzhou South Railway Station in Guangdong to Chaoshan, Changsha, Wuhan, Guiyang, Nanning and other directions, and the tickets for Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and other directions are tight. adequate.