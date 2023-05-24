On the beach in Cartagena, a couple was caught having sex

One of the best-known beaches in Cartagena de Indias, La Boquilla, witnessed two lovers who chose to satisfy their carnal urges. However, more than the sand and the sea were responsible for the passionate encounter; several visitors to the site also saw it happen, as the presence of so many tourists did not prevent the sexual act from occurring.

A close bystander made the decision to record the couple and upload the images to social media, where they quickly gained popularity. The vast majority of citizens reject the act, especially considering that it was presented during the festive bridge, when there is a large influx of tourists and visitors on the beach.

“Outrageous, we are more and more animals than the animals themselves. The couple does not care that this beach in La Boquilla, in the north of Cartagena, is full of children and families, ”said the user Jhon Montaño through his Twitter account. Some local media, such as Telecaribe, stated that the authorities are investigating the situation, but that no formal complaint has been filed.

Dogging, also known as cancaneo in Spanish, is the term for having sex in a public place. This type of practice stands out because you want to be seen during the sexual act, it can be done with strangers or recurring sexual partners.

It should be remembered that sanctions can be generated under article 33 of the National Police Code, numeral 2, literal B, where it establishes that: “Performing sexual acts or exhibitionism that generate discomfort to the community”, for which reason the Police authorities can apply a general type 3 fine, and can be penalized with up to 16 daily legal minimum wages.

It must be taken into account that, although on March 17, 2023, the Constitutional Court ruled on exhibitionism, it did not do the same with the expression “performing sexual acts”. In the sentence issued by the high court, it was established that the expressions “or exhibitionism that generates discomfort in the community” are ambiguous, vague or open and indeterminate, for which reason they ignore the principle of legality as part of due process.

In application of the principle of legality, the Full Chamber of the Constitutional Court determined that the expression of “exhibitionism” can only be sanctioned when it comes to exposing the genital organs to generate sexual harassment or violence.