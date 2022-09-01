Listen to the audio version of the article

With the 260 million of the NRRs, the revitalization plan of the Cinecittà film studios, in the heart of the capital, has started. The production capacity is expected to increase by 60%. The new hires (70% under 35) will lead the staff to grow by 10%. Target Commercial revenues at 45 million in 2026 (against 16.4 million in 2021).

This is the focus of the Centro Report, on newsstands on Friday 2 September and distributed with Il Sole 24 Ore in Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo and Molise.

The exclusive interviews

Among the exclusive interviews in this issue, the one with Paolo Mariani general manager of Uni.Co. the largest trust in the South Center operating in Marche, Abruzzo, Umbria and Molise. With a possible landing also in Lazio: closer to SMEs to support budgets, aid to the fashion, footwear and energy-intensive companies

Businesses that resist