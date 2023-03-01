Munch. Ghost loves and vampire women – Edvard Munch, Vampire | © Munch, Oslo

Before Vincent Van Gogh rehabilitated it among the colors consecrating it within his canvases, yellow did not enjoy a good reputation in Western societies, overwhelmed by the value covered by its “gold” variant.

The new episode of is dedicated to the color of light, fire and prosperity The colors of artbroadcast on Wednesday 1 March at 21.15 on Rai 5, for “Art Night” with Neri Marcorè.

From 27 February to 3 March on Rai 5 The instant. In the name of photography accompanies the public face to face with a series of portraits of great photographers who have changed our gaze on the world. Love, ghosts, vampire women populate the journey of Sky Arte through Norway, on the trail of Edvard Munch, while the series Grandi Master allows a dive into the vibrant painting of Correggio.

This and much more this week on the small screen.

Sandro Botticelli, Map of Hell, 1480-90, Vatican Apostolic Library

Botticelli, Munch, Correggio protagonists on Sky Arte

In the production of Sandro Botticelli, one of the best known and most loved interpreters of the Renaissance, there is a singular work that remained invisible to the public for a long time and is now at the center of a documentary filmed in 2016. Protagonist of Botticelli. Hell it is a particular drawing by the Florentine painter, still shrouded in an aura of mystery today. What secrets does this meticulous representation of the songs written by Dante Alighieri for his Inferno? Stored for a long time in the Vatican deposits, the work has aroused the attention of the director and writer Ralph Loop who investigated it in his film shot between the Vatican, Florence, London, Berlin and Scotland, and which will be shown again on Sky Art Wednesday 1st March at 5.05pm.

The public will be drawn into a plot made of deadly sins, inaccessible deposits and unsolved puzzles, as well as penetrating the secrets of the work that drove Dan Brown and Ron Howard mad. Thursday 2 March at 21.15 we travel through Norway in search of the roots of a universal and mysterious artist: Edvard Munch. In the documentary film Munch. Love, ghosts and vampire women Michele Mally, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Arianna Marelli, sheds new light on a man with a profound and mysterious charm, forerunner and teacher for all those who came after him, a universal artist who invites us to question the idea of ​​time, theme main feature of his multifaceted work.

Sunday 5 March at 5.15pm Great Masters – the Sky Arte series dedicated to painting, which tells the life of famous artists through their masterpieces – guides us in Correggio’s bright and vibrant painting, indebted to Leonardo da Vinci’s lesson.



Correggio, Lamentation, 1525. Oil on canvas, cm. 157×182. Parma, Monumental Complex of the Pilotta – National Gallery

Rai 5, between color and photography

The rich agenda of Rai 5 this week invites viewers on a journey between painting and photography. The third installment of the series The colors of art – produced by Mark in video, in collaboration with Rai Cultura, written and directed by Linda Tugnoli, edited by Sandro Capponi – leads through the secrets of yellow. The appointment is for Wednesday 1 March at 21.15 with Neri Marcorè for “Art Night”.

From the oldest yellows, such as that of ochre, which has come from prehistory to the present day, and is still produced only in one place, the Société Ocres de France of Apt in France, from the fourth generation of the family with Stéphanie Anglès-Guigou we arrive at gold, the absolute protagonist of the artistic representations of all civilizations, from the Egyptians to the Renaissance up to contemporary art. Metaphor of divine light, gold shines in the backgrounds of the miniatures and panel paintings, as in the golden tesserae of the mosaics. The journey then continues in Rome, in the Church of San Lorenzo outside the walls, with the very ancient mosaics restored by the Central Institute of Restoration and then along the Norman Arab route, a Unesco site which from Palermo with the Church of the Admiral leads to Monreale with the Cathedral and Cloister of Santa Maria Nuova.

From the ancient Orsoni furnace in Venice, where it is still possible to watch the production of the gold tesserae of which the city is a place of excellence, to the Opificio delle Pietre Dure in Florence, where two fascinating works by the Uffizi, we arrive at the gold of miniatures such as that of the De Balneis Puteolanis Manuscript kept in the Angelica Library in Rome.

But if there is someone who has been able to rehabilitate yellow by granting this color a new place in history, it was Vincent Van Gogh.



The dome of the church of Santa Maria dell’Ammiraglio, in Palermo | Courtesy Rai 5

From brush to lens. From 27 February to 3 March every day at 7.15 pm Rai 5 offers The instant. In the name of photography, a series of portraits by great photographers who have changed our view of the world. If Monday February 27 At some point. Shots and life of Uliano Lucasdocumentary by Giuseppe Sansonna, written with Giovanna Corsetti, produced by Rai Cultura, will focus on the figure of the photojournalist always eager to document complex situations with sensitivity, triggering reflections, Tuesday 28 February In the footsteps of Gerda Taro by Camille Mènager, produced by Brotherfilms with the participation of France Tèlèvision, returns through an exciting story the work of the woman who immortalized the tragedy of the Spanish civil war. TO Dobici. 20 years of photographybroadcast on Wednesday 1st March, will be followed on Thursday 2nd March by Art Night. Ugo Mulesa precious document from Teche Rai: Portraits – protagonists of culture in Milan. Photography. Ugo Mulas 1989 made by his wife Antonia Mulas, a black and white portrait, a first-person account of his work and his passion for photography. From his beginnings at the Caffè Jamaica in Milan, a meeting place for artists and intellectuals, to his friendship with some of the greatest artists of the second half of the twentieth century, we will follow the pioneer in art photography through the memories and testimonies of artists such as Robert Rauschenberg, Roy Lichtenstein and the gallerist Leo Castelli.



The boy with the Leica

Seven decades of Italian history are told through the images of Gianni Berengo Gardin. A selection of over one hundred photographs and shots extrapolated from the most prestigious Italian and French archives become the common thread of the physical and temporal journey through Italy from the 1950s until today, narrated by The boy with the Leica, directed by Daniele Cini, produced by Claudia Pampinella for Talpa Produzioni. The documentary, broadcast on Rai 5 on Friday 3 March, is the story of a trip to Italy (several times interrupted by the health emergency), undertaken by Gianni Berengo Gardin together with his daughter Susanna, guardian of his immense archive. But it is also the narration of the relationship between a father and a daughter, as well as an opportunity to relive the emotions transmitted by his extraordinary black and white photographs, reproducing the social context of the country in changes over the years. The collaboration with Olivetti, the first social reportages at the end of the 1960s, the migrants in the Central Station in Milan, the asylums are just some of the topics addressed by Gardin. Last his great civil battle against the Grandi Navi returning to Venice in 2010.