Online message – Thursday 06/15/2023

Electricity Tax | On the electricity tax exemption for the electricity used to operate a lignite-fired power plant (FG)

The FG Düsseldorf had to deal with the scope of an electricity tax exemption ( FG Düsseldorf, judgment of April 19, 2023 – 4K 3119/18 VAT; NZB inserted, BFH Az. VII B 71/23).

Facts: The plaintiff operated, among other things, the extraction of raw materials and the generation of energy, in particular electricity. In addition to its main administration, it maintained various power plants. In its opencast mines, the plaintiff drew electricity, which it mainly used for groundwater pumps, bucket-wheel excavators, conveyor systems and for lighting the opencast mine. The excavated lignite was brought to the opencast bunker in the respective opencast mine using conveyor systems. It was then transported to the power station bunker via conveyor systems or the company’s own railways, which were moved by electric locomotives, and there – sometimes in factories – reduced in size and freed from foreign parts. In the power plants, the lignite was then converted into electricity using various techniques in coal boilers.

The defendant’s main customs office came to the conclusion, among other things, that the power withdrawals in the opencast mine were not technically directly used for power generation and were therefore not tax-privileged. Only the fuel supply, ie the introduction of the fuel from the coal mill into the burner of the boiler, serves to generate electricity directly. This also applies to the removal of ash from the combustion chambers.

The plaintiff appealed against the corresponding tax assessment notice in the subsequent legal proceedings. In their view, the entire electricity that is necessary for the input of the electricity generation process should be covered by the electricity tax exemption. This requirement is met by all consumption, because the operation of a lignite-fired power plant is a uniform process from coal production to the disposal of waste products. Opencast mining and lignite-fired power plants formed a permanent economic and technical power generation unit that could not be artificially broken down into independent individual operations.

Taking into account the preliminary decision initially obtained by the FG

ECJ of March 9, 2023 (C-571/21 ) the FG partially upheld the lawsuit:

The tax exemption therefore presupposes that the electricity is used in the context of power generation, but not for the production or extraction of an energy product such as lignite. Operations such as mining them in opencast mines and transporting them for storage are therefore excluded from the tax exemption.

However, the plaintiff is entitled to the electricity tax exemption for all electricity withdrawals that occurred due to the extraction, transport of raw lignite and the corresponding uses within the power plant premises through the use of coaling excavators, coaling belts and coal mills.

The tax exemption can in fact extend to the conversion and processing of an energy product in power plants for the purpose of generating electricity, following production, if these operations are indispensable for the technological process of generating electricity and contribute directly to it. For this reason, not only electricity withdrawals in the factories are tax-exempt, insofar as the lignite transported to the factory bunkers is crushed, freed from foreign parts and reduced in size, but also the electricity used to remove the ash from the power plants.

See also Salerno, quarrel in the palace in Pastena: a young man stabbed - breaking latest news A notice:

The decision is not final. The defendant has lodged a non-admission complaint against the judgment, which is pending at the BFH under Az. VII B 71/23.

Those: FG Düsseldorf, Newsletter June 2023 (RD)

Source(s):

NWB DAAAJ-41993