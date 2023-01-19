On the eve of the Spring Festival, Xi Jinping visits grassroots cadres and masses via video link

I would like to extend my best wishes for the New Year to the people of all ethnic groups in the country. I wish the people of all ethnic groups happiness and well-being. I wish the great motherland prosperity and prosperity.

Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xue Xiang accompanied him to visit and condolences

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 18. As the Spring Festival, the traditional festival of the Chinese nation, is approaching, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link, and extended the happiness of the New Year to the people of all ethnic groups across the country. Blessings, I wish people of all ethnic groups good health, family happiness, career progress, and auspicious Year of the Rabbit! I wish the great motherland prosperity, prosperity and peace for the people!

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country (composition photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi and Li Tao

Li Qiang, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied the visit.

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and others accompanied them to visit and express condolences.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao

As the Spring Festival approaches, the land of China is filled with festive atmosphere. On the morning of January 18, in the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People, Xi Jinping had a video connection with grassroots cadres and the masses in Heilongjiang, Fujian, Xinjiang, Henan, Beijing, Sichuan and other places, visiting and condolences to medical staff on the front line of epidemic prevention, elderly friends in welfare homes, energy Employees of supply guarantee enterprises, cadres and workers of high-speed railway stations, merchants and the masses in agricultural product wholesale markets, and cadres and masses at the grassroots level in rural areas, send everyone the care and condolences of the Party Central Committee.

Xi Jinping is very concerned about the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic and the treatment of patients. He first made a video connection with the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University in Heilongjiang Province. Intensive care, drug allocation, and patient rehabilitation. When the director of the hospital said that “the number of acute and severe patients is decreasing, the wards and beds are sufficient, and the medicines are fully prepared”, Xi Jinping was very pleased. Next, Xi Jinping communicated cordially with an elderly patient who was hospitalized. When he learned that the patient’s condition had improved significantly and was about to be discharged from the hospital, Xi Jinping wished him a speedy recovery and a happy New Year at home. He pointed out that since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, especially this wave of epidemics, the vast number of medical workers have been fighting on the two fronts of epidemic prevention and control and daily treatment, working with high intensity and overload for a long time, in order to ensure the safety of people’s lives and health. made a significant contribution. On behalf of the Party Central Committee, Xi Jinping extended New Year blessings to medical workers across the country. He emphasized that in the past three years, we have strictly implemented “Class B and A control” for the new crown epidemic, which is the correct choice. The safety and health of the people has also won precious time for optimizing epidemic prevention and control measures and implementing “Class B and B Management”. Now that the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, we are still struggling, but the dawn is ahead, and persistence is victory! At present, the focus of prevention and control has shifted from infection prevention to medical treatment. The focus is on health care and severe disease prevention. Hospitals are taking on even heavier tasks. It is necessary to further expand medical resources, increase the supply of medical services, and increase the allocation of medicines. In particular, it is necessary to make preparations for severe treatment and ensure normal medical order. It is necessary to strengthen the self-protection and care of medical staff to ensure their health. Party committees and governments at all levels must always adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, adhere to scientific prevention and control, and implement precise policies, do a good job in the prevention and control of key institutions, key units, and key populations, coordinate various medical resources, and ensure the public’s medical needs. Make up for the shortcomings of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas.

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. This is Xi Jinping’s cordial exchange with the medical staff of the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University in Heilongjiang Province through video connection.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao

The video connection camera switched to the Fuzhou Social Welfare Institute in Fujian Province. The elderly and nursing staff in the hospital greeted the General Secretary one after another, and Xi Jinping wished everyone a New Year. He carefully inquired about the living and medical conditions of the orphanage, the prevention and control of the epidemic, and the vaccination status of the elderly, and chatted with the elderly in the hospital about their physical conditions and daily life, and asked them to take care of their health. Xi Jinping was very happy when he learned that there are a variety of food, sufficient medicine reserves, strengthened daily health monitoring for the elderly with underlying diseases, and prepared enough New Year’s goods before the festival. The old people took out the paper-cut “Fu” characters they had made by themselves, and offered sincere blessings to the general secretary, for which Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude. He emphasized that at present, the virus is still mutating. Although the toxicity of this wave of epidemics has been reduced, it spreads faster and is more contagious. It poses a great risk to the elderly. I am particularly concerned about elderly friends. The elderly are the top priority of the current epidemic prevention and control. Measures for the protection and health management of personnel in nursing homes, welfare homes and other institutions must be stricter than those in other places to strictly prevent clustered epidemics. Nursing homes, welfare homes, etc. should strengthen cooperation with medical institutions, promote vaccination, improve prevention, control and treatment mechanisms, and ensure timely treatment of critically ill patients. Xi Jinping pointed out that respecting and loving the elderly is a fine tradition and virtue of the Chinese nation. Whether a society is happy or not depends on whether the elderly are happy or not. The aging of our society is getting higher and higher. We must let the elderly have a happy old age. We must vigorously develop the elderly care industry and the elderly care industry, develop public elderly care institutions and inclusive elderly care services, and especially strengthen the special poverty, subsistence allowances, Comprehensive protection for the elderly and the disabled. It is necessary to properly organize cultural and sports activities to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the elderly, so that elderly friends can have a happy, healthy and peaceful Spring Festival.

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. This is Xi Jinping’s cordial exchange with the elderly and nursing staff of the Fuzhou Social Welfare Institute in Fujian Province through a video connection.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao

Located in the Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang, the PetroChina Tarim Oilfield is the third largest oil and gas field on land in my country and the main source of gas for my country’s “West-to-East Gas Pipeline”, providing guarantee for the livelihood of citizens in 15 provinces and regions in southern Xinjiang and along the downstream. Xi Jinping connected the Tarim Oilfield Company’s Lunnan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Center to the Kela gas gathering area, the first station of the West-to-East Gas Pipeline. Can everyone take turns during the holidays? Are you all ready for the New Year’s Eve? During the Spring Festival, how do you ensure safe production and ensure a stable gas supply? Xi Jinping asked carefully, and the on-site staff answered them one by one. The General Secretary urged them to stand on guard and provide good energy to ensure that the people have a happy and peaceful Spring Festival. Xi Jinping emphasized that energy security is one of the most important security issues related to my country’s overall economic and social development. At present, my country is in the peak period of energy consumption in winter. All regions and departments must conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the national “one game of chess”, carefully organize and dispatch, do their best to ensure the supply and price stability of coal, electricity, oil and gas, make preparations for extreme cold weather, keep the bottom line of people’s livelihood and energy use, and ensure The masses stay warm for the winter. Central enterprises are the “pillars” of energy supply. They must further improve their political standing, enhance their sense of responsibility and mission, and take multiple measures to increase production and ensure supply, so as to ensure energy demand for economic and social development.

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. This is Xi Jinping’s cordial exchange with the employees of the Tarim Oilfield Company’s Lunnan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Center, the first station of the West-to-East Gas Pipeline through a video connection.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao

Zhengzhou East Railway Station is one of the largest high-speed rail stations in my country. During the Spring Festival travel season this year, it is estimated that 3.37 million passengers will be dispatched. Xi Jinping visited and expressed condolences to cadres and workers of railway passenger transport through video connection. On the first platform of the East Railway Station, the station master of Zhengzhou East Railway Station reported the overall situation of the Spring Festival travel at the station. Xi Jinping asked in detail what is the current daily passenger flow at the station? How are the epidemic prevention measures implemented? What measures have been taken for Spring Festival security? He asked them to carefully organize and dispatch, strictly abide by the bottom line of safety, and ensure the safe travel of the majority of passengers. Passengers on the platform saw the general secretary and rushed to the camera to say hello to the general secretary. Xi Jinping asked them kindly whether they would go home for the New Year or travel, and urged them to pay attention to travel safety. Xi Jinping pointed out that the Spring Festival travel is a major event related to the vital interests of the people, economic development and social stability. This year’s Spring Festival travel is the first after the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, and the passenger flow has rebounded sharply. The transportation department must resolutely implement the requirements of the Party Central Committee, improve the ability to ensure smooth traffic, ensure the safe and healthy travel of the people, and ensure the smooth and orderly transportation of key materials. It is necessary to adhere to the bottom line thinking, strengthen the monitoring and early warning of extremely severe weather, carry out in-depth investigation and management of potential safety hazards, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major safety accidents. It is necessary to strengthen service guidance for the flow of migrant workers and students who travel relatively intensively to ensure that they return home safely before the festival and return to work and school smoothly after the festival. It is necessary to strictly implement various prevention and control regulations to minimize the chance of cross-infection and ensure the health of passengers. Xi Jinping emphasized that for a long time, the cadres and workers of the transportation system have worked hard and made contributions. During the Spring Festival, many comrades must stick to their posts. On behalf of the Party Central Committee, Xi Jinping extended New Year blessings to the cadres and workers of the transportation system, and wished all passengers a smooth journey.

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. This is Xi Jinping’s cordial exchange with the railway passenger transport cadres, staff and passengers of Zhengzhou East Railway Station through a video connection.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao

Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market is an important “vegetable basket” and “fruit plate” in Beijing. Xi Jinping cordially visited and sympathized with the merchants left behind in the wholesale market and the people who purchased new year goods through video. In the open-air trading area of ​​the first vegetable area, the merchants and the crowd applauded warmly and said hello to the general secretary. After listening to the introduction of the supply guarantee and logistics situation by the person in charge of the market, Xi Jinping carefully asked how the market is operating in the past few days, how the merchants are buying and selling this year, and how the wholesale price is this year. Xi Jinping was very pleased to learn that the prices of vegetables remained stable and the varieties were sufficient and complete. He pointed out that people depend on food. “Vegetable baskets”, “rice bags” and “fruit plates” are related to thousands of households and are the most basic livelihood of the people. During the Chinese New Year and holidays, safety cannot be forgotten. The wholesale market should work hard not only to expand the supply of goods, enrich the variety, and ensure the quality, but also to strengthen food testing and market management, so that the citizens of the capital can eat with confidence and comfort. Farmers’ markets are densely populated with people and logistics, and are key places for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to moderately regulate the flow of people and logistics, strengthen epidemic monitoring and testing, improve market environmental sanitation, and do our best to reduce the risk of epidemics. Xi Jinping emphasized that party committees and governments at all levels should implement the “rice bag” governor responsibility system and the “vegetable basket” mayor responsibility system, strengthen the production, sales and supply of important livelihood commodities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, milk, fruits, vegetables and bacteria, smooth logistics and distribution, and enrich festivals Market supply ensures sufficient quantity, rich varieties, assured quality, and stable prices, so that the people can celebrate the New Year happily and with peace of mind.

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. This is Xi Jinping’s cordial exchange with merchants in the Beijing Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale Market and people who purchase new year products through a video connection.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao

Shiyi Village, Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province is a reconstruction village after the Wenchuan Earthquake, and has now become a national civilized village. Here, with beautiful mountains and clear waters and shrouded in clouds and mist, it is known as the “cottage on the clouds”. Special agricultural products such as loquat and moss tea are developing very well, cultural activities are flourishing, rural tourism is very prosperous, and people of all ethnic groups live in harmony. It is a thriving scene. On the big screen, the Qiang people dressed in traditional national costumes gathered together, singing and dancing, with happy smiles on their faces. Xi Jinping extended New Year greetings to villagers and tourists via video link, and best wishes for the New Year to farmers across the country and comrades who are struggling in the front line of rural revitalization. Xi Jinping communicated with village cadres and tourists one by one on issues such as how the village’s income is and how many people visit the village during the Spring Festival. The villagers told the general secretary that due to the beautiful natural scenery and unique ethnic customs, the agricultural products and farmhouse tourism in Shiyi Village are becoming more and more prosperous, and they warmly invited the general secretary to visit the village. Xi Jinping said happily that in the new era of rural revitalization, we must do a good job in characteristic agricultural products and rural tourism. You are a very good example. I hope that everyone will continue to work hard, make great strides forward, achieve new and greater achievements in rural revitalization, and move towards common prosperity together, and life will become more and more prosperous. Xi Jinping emphasized that after the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control measures, I am most worried about the rural areas and the vast number of farmers. Rural medical conditions are relatively weak, and prevention and control are difficult and heavy tasks. It is necessary to insist on the “five-level secretaries” to focus on rural prevention and control as in the fight against poverty, and the county and village levels should especially take on territorial responsibilities, strengthen epidemic prevention services for returning migrant workers and college and secondary school students, and strengthen key areas such as rural elderly, young, sick, disabled and pregnant women The medical security for the crowd is to maintain the health and normal production and living order of the peasants to the greatest extent possible, and to ensure that the masses have a safe Chinese New Year.

On January 18, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited grassroots cadres and the masses via video link in Beijing, and extended good wishes for the New Year to people of all ethnic groups across the country. This is Xi Jinping’s cordial exchange with villagers and tourists in Shiyi Village, Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County, Mianyang City, Sichuan Province through a video connection.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Tao

Subsequently, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech amid warm applause and cheers from grassroots cadres and masses everywhere. He emphasized that “every festive season misses relatives”. During the Spring Festival, I am even more concerned about the cadres and the masses at the grassroots level. At this time in previous years, I would go to the grassroots to have a chat with everyone, see what difficulties you still have, hear what plans you have for the New Year, and share your joy of welcoming the New Year. This year, the video connection method is adopted, and there are more places to watch, from east to west, north, south, and central. Although I am separated from the screen, I can still feel the strong flavor of the new year from all over the country, and feel the happiness and joy of everyone. My heart Our hearts are always connected with you and the people of all ethnic groups in the country! Here, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, I would like to extend my sincere greetings to you all, and my sincere condolences to the comrades who are still working hard in their jobs!

Xi Jinping pointed out that New Year’s Eve and Spring Festival are traditional festivals of the Chinese nation, and they are festive days for family reunion, saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new. My biggest wish is that everyone can have a happy New Year. Party committees and governments at all levels must effectively ensure power supply, gas and heating during the festival, do a good job of “vegetable baskets”, “rice bags” and “fruit plates”, strengthen food safety supervision, and especially implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, Prevent all kinds of emergencies and safety accidents, and ensure that people of all ethnic groups in the country have a happy, stable and peaceful Spring Festival.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the past year was extraordinary and not easy. We worked together to overcome various difficulties and challenges and made new achievements on all fronts. Everyone contributed, everyone was amazing. The new year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. I hope that everyone will strengthen their confidence, cheer up their spirits, and work together to achieve greater achievements and greater gains in the new year!

Liu Guozhong, Sun Chunlan, He Lifeng and responsible comrades from relevant departments of the central government and state agencies accompanied them to visit and express condolences.

