On the field of hope | “Smart” summer management masters various indicators in real time to help stabilize and high yield of autumn grains

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-08 18:49

CCTV news:Right now, it is the important season of corn summer management. In Anyang County, a major grain-producing county in Henan Province, scientific and technological personnel can grasp the moisture content of farmland, seedling situation and diseases and insect pests in the first time through the intelligent agricultural command and dispatch platform, and guide farmers to carry out field management. , and use the “smart” summer management to create favorable conditions for this year’s autumn grain stable and high yield.

The “Smart Agriculture Cloud Platform” built here has 11 digital monitoring panels for agricultural meteorology, plant protection, etc., which can grasp various indicators in the field in real time.

It is understood that the high-standard farmland planting area of ​​Guangrunpo has now reached 56,000 mu. Combined with the modern smart agricultural Internet of Things, not only agricultural technicians can monitor farmland data in real time in the background, follow up agricultural technical guidance in time, and large grain farmers can also Through the “one-key operation” of the mobile phone, the water and fertilizer operations in the field save time, labor and money.