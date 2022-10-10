CCTV news(News Network): Right now, autumn crops are being harvested on a large scale in various places, showing a bumper harvest in the fields of hope.

During the autumn harvest season, the vast land is golden. In Heilongjiang, over 120 million mu of grain crops have been harvested in the province. Since the beginning of this year, the local area has ensured a good harvest this autumn by carrying out measures such as protective farming and increasing the application of organic fertilizers. In Jilin, the rice planting area has reached 12.5 million mu. These days, the locomotives are roaring in the rice fields and it is busy. In Dahuangdi Village, Gudianzi Town, Jilin City, 18,000 mu of rice has been fully harvested.

Soybean is one of the important food crops. This year, the soybean planting area in Henan Province exceeded 5.4 million mu, and the soybean and corn belt compound planting field was promoted to increase the output value of the land. In the compound planting field in Runan County, Zhumadian City, Henan Province, soybeans are plentiful.

“Storing grain in the ground and storing grain in technology” is the foundation of stable and high yield. Shanxi Shuozhou continued to improve saline-alkali land, introduced saline-alkali-tolerant crop varieties, and continued to increase the yield per mu through refined field management. In crop production, agricultural technicians went to the fields to explain planting skills to farmers; in Jiangxi, Anhui, Guizhou and other provinces, the construction of high-standard farmland was promoted and the rate of agricultural mechanization was increased. This year, the grain harvest was bumper.

A good seed is the key to a good harvest. In the Hexi area of ​​Gansu, the main seed production area in the country, 1.5 million mu of seed production corn is being harvested, and the large-scale combine harvesters are running at full capacity, and the harvest will be completed by mid-October. In Shengzhou City, Zhejiang Province, the harvester is starting to harvest in an orderly manner according to the maturity time of 477 new rice varieties. This year, the local area also launched a customized rice trial planting work, trial planting new varieties of rice for special agricultural and sideline products such as rice cakes, to help farmers increase their income and become rich, and help rural revitalization.