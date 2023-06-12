[On the field of hope]Grasping harvest, rushing to ensure a bumper harvest, and three summer production in various places are steadily advancing_Guangming.com

CCTV news(News broadcast): During the “Three Summers” season, various localities have taken multiple measures to rush harvest and plant, and agricultural production is advancing in an orderly manner.

Right now, the national wheat harvest continues to advance from south to north. Seventy percent of the wheat has been harvested in Shaanxi Province. About 1.2 million units (sets) of various agricultural machinery have been invested locally, 19,200 cross-region operation certificates have been issued, and emergency repairs, maintenance and technical guidance have been provided for combine harvesters operating across regions. Ensure that the summer grain should be fully collected.

Technology helps to ensure a bumper harvest. In Funing, Jiangsu, local agricultural technicians are organized to provide “one-on-one” precise services to guide farmers to respond scientifically, rush to harvest and rush to plant, and integrate harvesting, drying, and storage to ensure that summer grain particles are returned to the warehouse. In Yanzhou, Shandong, a national-level seed production county, nearly 200,000 mu of wheat in the seed production base began to be harvested. The local area selected high-quality varieties, adopted mechanized cultivation, and built all the high-standard farmlands in the improved seed planting areas. The yield and quality of wheat improved seeds were further improved. It will effectively increase the coverage of fine seeds.

In response to the negative impact of continuous rainy weather, Henan, Hubei, Anhui and other places made full use of idle warehouses to provide wheat drying services for the masses. Hubei promotes energy-saving, environmentally friendly, intelligent, and information-based drying systems to provide farmers with services such as automatic drying, automatic storage, and transportation. Anhui dispatched all kinds of drying equipment in a timely manner to dry the harvested wheat at full capacity and seize the time.

Rice production in the south is also proceeding in an orderly manner. In Ji’an, Jiangxi, early rice has gradually entered the stage of breaking and heading, and common diseases and insect pests need to be prevented and controlled in time. Agricultural technicians adhere to the principle of “early breaking and early application of pesticides” to guide farmers to seize the right time to apply medicines and use scientifically to ensure stable and bumper harvests of early rice. Zhejiang Jiande provides local farmers with agricultural services including one-stop rental of agricultural machinery. Agricultural machinery operators can make one-click reservations on the platform, and modern agricultural machinery such as unmanned rice transplanters and plant protection machines assist in transplanting and raising seedlings. The operation quality and sowing efficiency have been effectively improved.

