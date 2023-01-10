Home News On the first day of “Class B and B management”, the number of inbound and outbound passengers at Jiangsu Airport increased significantly-China Civil Aviation Network
On the first day of "Class B and B management", the number of inbound and outbound passengers at Jiangsu Airport increased significantly-China Civil Aviation Network

On the first day of “Class B and B management”, the number of inbound and outbound passengers at Jiangsu Airport increased significantly-China Civil Aviation Network

Civil Aviation News of China》、China Civil Aviation Network Reporter Hu Xiheng reported:On January 8, the first day of the new type of coronavirus infection “Class B and B control”, inbound passenger flights at Nanjing Lukou International Airport resumed operations in the original international area of ​​Terminal T2. On that day, a total of 4 international flights entered Hong Kong and 1,120 inbound passengers were guaranteed. , an increase of 38.6% over the same day last week, with 4 departures and 709 outbound passengers, an increase of 34.28% over the same day last week; Hong Kong passenger flights were guaranteed 2 arrivals, 300 inbound passengers, 2 departures, and 238 outbound passengers. Compared with the same day of last week, the number of vehicles in Hong Kong increased by 1 each, the average load factor of inbound passengers increased by 29.4 percent, and the average load factor of outbound passengers increased by 47.6 percent. Nanjing and Changzhou airports guaranteed 2 passenger flights to Macau, with 152 inbound passengers and 2 outbound passengers with 268 outbound passengers. The passenger flow of Macau flights did not change significantly.

As of January 8, Jiangsu Province has resumed passenger flights to 8 countries and Hong Kong and Macau regions, South Korea, Japan, SingaporeEqual direction18 inbound international passenger flights are planned per week; Hong Kongdirection12 passenger flights per week, MacaudirectionWeekly passenger flights 13~15 flights landed at three airports in Nanjing, Changzhou and Nantong respectively. January 8Increase classTokyo, JapanNanjingroute,Once a week; increase from January 12classHongkongWuxiroute,2 classes per weekIncreased from January 22classMacaoWuxiroute,1 class per day.

