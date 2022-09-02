On the first day of school, the food safety of students eating in school has also become one of the focuses of parents. In order to further strengthen the food safety supervision of school canteens and ensure the food safety of teachers and students, Fengxian District Market Supervision Bureau and District Education Bureau carried out random inspections of canteen safety on the first day of school.

In the morning, at the Hengxian Campus of Nanqiao Primary School, law enforcement officers focused on the inspection of the sanitation of the storage environment in the campus canteen, the purchase of food raw materials, the processing and business premises, and the health of employees. Huang Fengying, deputy director of the Jinhai Market Supervision and Management Institute, introduced that according to the epidemic prevention It is required that students will not eat in the canteen from this semester, but will eat alone in the classroom. Law enforcement officers have also conducted key inspections on the disinfection and cleaning of disposable tableware, and require the canteen to strictly implement food safety management and urge the school to implement the main responsibility. Food safety self-inspections will be carried out every week after the start of school to ensure food safety in the school canteen.

Today’s inspection is also the prelude to the opening of the school food safety inspection in autumn. The Fengxian District Market Supervision Bureau will also complete the full coverage inspection and rectification review of all school canteens in the region within this month. Immediate rectification will be ordered on the spot to ensure that the campus food is safe, orderly and controllable, and to escort the food safety of the majority of students.