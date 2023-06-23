On the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, heavy rains raided the emergency command center of Changsha City, which was tense and busy- City and State Featured- Hunan Online

On the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, heavy rain struck, and the Changsha City Emergency Command Center was tense and busy——

an emergency dispatch

Chen Xin, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

“Now that the warning has passed for 3 hours, how much is the rainfall?” “What is the water level at the Changsha Station of the Xiangjiang River”… On June 22, the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the heavy rain in Changsha continued.

At 10:15 in the morning, the Changsha City Emergency Command Center and city leaders video-connected the heads of districts and counties and relevant departments to dispatch flood prevention and disaster relief.

The large screen in the command center, the weather trend map, the water level of the hydrological station, the tunnel, and the traffic flow at the entrance of the expressway are scrolled in real time.

From 15:00 on June 19, the Changsha Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a four-level emergency response to flood control.

At 6:45 on June 22, the Municipal Meteorological Observatory upgraded the rainstorm warning signal to red; at 10:5, the Municipal Hydrological Bureau issued a blue flood warning.

“Heavy rain in the whole city and heavy rain in some areas. The maximum rainfall in the five districts of Changsha is more than 80 millimeters in three hours.” The person in charge of the Municipal Meteorological Bureau reported that it is expected that there will be heavy rain in the next two days.

The person in charge of the Municipal Hydrology Bureau reported: “The current water level of the Xiangjiang River is 32.34 meters, which has not exceeded the warning water level of 36 meters. The rainfall is still continuing, and the water levels of various rivers are still rising.”

How about the waterlogging situation in the urban area due to the heavy rain overnight? “At present, 7 water accumulation points have been found in the urban area, 4 of which are historical water accumulation points, and 3 are new water accumulation points. Through emergency drainage, the danger has been ruled out.” Report from the person in charge of the Waterlogging and Drainage Work Office.

“If a water accumulation point is found, one must be eliminated to prevent harm to passing people and vehicles.” The city leader said that it should be solved through engineering means, and the flood season will be over. Start construction as soon as possible, and check the effectiveness of the project in the next flood season.

The intensity of this round of heavy rainfall is large, the area is wide, and the disaster is strong. It is very easy to cause local mountain torrents and geological disasters.

“Currently, have you found flash floods or geological disasters?” the city leader asked.

“There have been no flash floods and geological disasters and casualties in the city.” The person in charge of the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau replied.

At 11:20 in the morning, the Changsha Meteorological Observatory lowered the rainstorm warning signals for Xiangjiang New District, Yuhua District, Tianxin District, Furong District and other districts and counties to yellow, and the rainfall is expected to reach 50 mm in the afternoon.

At the dispatch meeting, all districts and counties were required to highlight the key points of prevention and keep a close eye on changes in rain conditions and water level data; the “top leaders” of districts and counties and the heads of relevant departments quickly entered the emergency state in accordance with the early warning requirements and implemented preventive and countermeasures. All localities have focused on safety precautions and emergency rescue work for activities such as tourism and Dragon Boat Festival dragon boat races.

As the command center, scientific scheduling is the key. In the emergency command center, a pair of eyes, closely watching the weather trend changes; a collection of information, research and decision-making; a command, issued from the command center…

Flood prevention and disaster prevention is an exam, which tests responsibility and responsibility. “It rained heavily last night, and the emergency management front-line comrades were on duty all night. They stayed up all night, and relevant departments inspected overnight.” The person in charge of the Changsha Emergency Management Bureau told reporters that the emergency department will strengthen consultations with water conservancy, meteorology and other departments to do a good job in disaster prevention. .

According to the forecast, from June 23 to 24, there will be continuous heavy rain in Changsha City. The cumulative rainfall in most areas will be 140 to 170 millimeters, and the eastern and southern parts of Liuyang will be 180 to 220 millimeters. The maximum rain intensity will be 50 to 70 millimeters per hour. .



