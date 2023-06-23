On the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the province’s A-level scenic spot ticket revenue exceeded 26 million yuan_Local_News Home_Red Star News

On the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the province’s A-level scenic spot ticket revenue exceeded 26 million yuan

▲Du Fu Thatched Cottage Museum’s activity site of “Love Chengdu·Welcome Universiade—Taste Dragon Boat Festival Heritage Culture”.Photo courtesy of Du Fu Thatched Cottage Museum

On the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday on June 22, the reporter learned from the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism that as of 15:00 that day, 833 A-level tourist attractions in the province had been included in the statistics, receiving a total of 3,178,600 tourists and realizing ticket revenue of 26,057,400 yuan. The province’s cultural centers, libraries, and museums received 381,000 people.

The data shows that the number of online tourists who booked tourism products in our province through the Ctrip platform exceeded the level of the same period in 2019. Comprehensive analysis of scenic spots, routes, and accommodation booking data shows that long-distance tourists have grown significantly, and traditional popular scenic spots such as Mount Emei, Leshan Giant Buddha, Dujiangyan-Qingcheng Mountain, Jiuzhaigou, and the Giant Panda Breeding Research Base are still popular. Rural tourism with rich folk customs has attracted many tourists, and the characteristic homestays in many places are fully booked before the festival.

The Dragon Boat Festival folk culture atmosphere is strong all over the province. In 2023, Sichuan Province’s “Hundred Boat Races to Welcome the Dragon Boat Festival” centralized exhibitions and performances will bloom in more places. Folk activities such as dragon boat races, rice dumpling making, sachet making, calligraphy writing, and Sichuan opera singing will be held in various places. The rich and colorful activities have greatly stimulated local tourists and Participation enthusiasm of short- and medium-distance tourists from other places. Chengdu, Mianyang, Suining and other places issued cultural and tourism consumption coupons, shopping malls, scenic spots, etc. launched promotional activities, and holiday cultural and tourism activities effectively promoted consumption. (Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Wang Jia)

