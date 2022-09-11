Original title: On the first day of the holiday, the railway passenger flow ran smoothly, and the high-speed train travel was favored by the vast majority of passengers

Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News (Reporter Pan Xiheng Correspondent Zhang Qi) The Mid-Autumn Festival is coming. Some people are still busy at their posts, and some people embark on a journey of family reunion. Jimu News reporter learned from China Railway Wuhan Bureau Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Wuhan Railway”) that, at present, the number of passengers sent on the first day of the small long holiday is basically the same as that of daily life, and the overall passenger flow is relatively stable.

Since the beginning of this year, with the opening and operation of the Huang-Huang high-speed railway, the high-standard operation of the Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway Jingwu section, the completion of the Zhengyu high-speed railway, and the opening of the Wuhan East Station, the status of Wuhan’s railway hub has been further improved, and the routes and destinations for passengers to travel have become more abundant.

On September 10, the railway passenger flow was still dominated by tourist flow, family visit flow, homecoming flow, and business flow, with a slight overlap of long-distance transfer and short-distance travel passenger flow. Judging from the pre-sale of tickets on the day, high-speed rail and EMU travel are favored by the vast majority of passengers, and the Fuxing intelligent EMU on some lines has become the first choice for many travelers.

According to reports, on the 10th, the three major railway stations in Wuhan are expected to send 130,000 passengers. Among them, Hankou Station is expected to send 59,000 passengers, Wuhan Station is expected to send 43,000 passengers, and Wuchang Station is expected to send 28,000 passengers. Wuhan Railway will scientifically analyze the travel needs of passengers based on the data of 12306 ticket pre-sale and standby ticket purchases, accurately implement “one map a day”, and dynamically and flexibly arrange capacity. , Hankou Railway Station has added 36 passenger trains to Xiangyang, Shiyan, Hefei and other directions.

The railway department reminded that according to the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, from September 10 to October 31, passengers entering the station and taking the train must hold a negative nucleic acid certificate within 48 hours.

On the Mid-Autumn Festival “Hand in Hand” Teacher’s Day, reunion and gratitude meet unexpectedly. On the Wuhan Railway train from south to north, the flight attendants of “Feng Wu Chutian” in Wuhan Passenger Transport Section carefully decorated the carriages and planned activities, making the journey full of surprises.

On the evening of September 9, before the G3459 train departed from Hankou Station to Chongqing North Station, the flight attendants greeted passengers on the platform, showed the sign language dance “Virus Go Away”, and called on everyone to increase their awareness of epidemic prevention and abide by epidemic prevention policies. After the train starts, the train crew invites passengers to enjoy lanterns, guess lantern riddles, and send moon cakes and holiday cards to passengers. This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival also coincides with Teachers’ Day. Train conductor Zhu Chunlin also delivered carnations to teachers and passengers. In the blessing message board area, the passengers wrote their gratitude to the teacher in turn after receiving the post-it notes.

Also on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival, on the G881 train from Wuhan to Shenzhen North Railway Station, the "Mid-Autumn Festival Painting Reunion" activity is full of a strong scholarly atmosphere. Du Binbin, the conductor of the train, led the crew to carefully prepare drawing paper, colored pens, picture books and ancient poems related to the Mid-Autumn Festival. The activity has received positive responses from children and parents and tourists. The children turned into "little painters", "book collectors" and "poets", painting carefully and attentively, reading picture books with relish, and enjoying ancient poems with their parents.

