3
- On the first day of the “May 1st” small long holiday, the national railway welcomes the peak passenger flow and is expected to send 19.5 million passengers–Economy·Technology–People.cn People’s Daily Online
- On the first day of China’s May Day holiday, the railway passenger flow is expected to reach a record high of 19.5 million | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- The railway “moves” to welcome the “May 1st” small holiday and sends 120 million passengers | China Press China Daily
- The Lu State Railway is estimated to carry 19.5 million passengers today, exceeding the peak day in history by more than 10% Chinatimes.com
- China National Railway will send 15.95 million passengers today and welcome the highest passenger flow tomorrow Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News
See also The city's epidemic prevention and control group prevention and group control special class tour supervision and in-depth practice of the "three combinations" of township work and the "five-star" branch to create a normalized tour supervision and research work promotion meeting was held - Current Affairs - Kaifeng.com