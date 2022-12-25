

The test center of South China University of Technology was in good order on the first day of the postgraduate admissions examination



Candidates enter the hall in an orderly manner according to different channels.Photo courtesy of Huaxuan

There was order in the examination room.Photo courtesy of Huaxuan

On the morning of December 24, the South China University of Technology examination center for the national postgraduate admissions examination for master’s degree opened. In response to the impact of the new crown epidemic on the test, the test center of South China University of Technology has made sufficient plans and preparations. The test went smoothly and the scene was orderly.

According to reports, the South China University of Technology test center set up 259 test rooms this year, and a total of 7645 candidates took the test. The school dispersed the examination rooms to different areas of different campuses to reduce the gathering of personnel, and also prepared a large number of anti-epidemic materials such as isolation gowns, masks, and disinfectants. In order to avoid cross-infection, the school divided into different areas and set up special examination rooms and passages for candidates with nucleic acid abnormalities. The reporter saw at the test site on the Wushan Campus of the school that candidates were able to take personal protective measures and enter the test in an orderly manner according to the guidelines.

In order to ensure the smooth and safe examination, South China University of Technology has invested nearly a thousand staff members in proctoring, guaranteeing and other work. During the exam that morning, a candidate fell down in the corridor due to hypoglycemia. The on-site medical staff and the staff of the examination room arrived in time to diagnose, treat, bandage and provide him with medicine. In addition, the school has opened multiple canteens for candidates to have lunch. For candidates who are not eligible to enter the canteen to eat, a lunch box sales point has also been set up in a building near the examination room.

Copyright statement: For all works on this website marked “Source: China Science Journal, Science Net, Science News Magazine”, the website reprints, please indicate the source and author at the top of the text, and no substantial changes to the content are allowed; WeChat public No., Toutiao and other new media platforms, please contact for authorization for reprinting. E-mail: [email protected]